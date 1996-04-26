BERG Supertrend Indicator

Developed by Berg Traders

New Telegram Channel for updates:

Overview

The Berg Supertrend indicator is a custom technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential trend reversals and market trends based on the Average True Range (ATR) and price movements. Designed for versatility and user-friendliness, the indicator offers a range of customization options, including notification settings for desktop, email, and mobile alerts.

Key Features

Supertrend Line Display : Plots dynamic trend lines on the chart, with green indicating uptrends and red indicating downtrends.

: Plots dynamic trend lines on the chart, with green indicating uptrends and red indicating downtrends. Customizable ATR Settings : Modify the ATR period and multiplier to fine-tune the indicator based on your strategy and market conditions.

: Modify the ATR period and multiplier to fine-tune the indicator based on your strategy and market conditions. Flexible Notification Options : Desktop Alerts : Instant notifications within MetaTrader. Email Alerts : Sends trend changes to your registered email. Push Notifications : Mobile notifications for real-time alerts on the go.

: Configurable Trend Check : Allows the user to select which candle (current or previous) is used to determine trend shifts.

: Allows the user to select which candle (current or previous) is used to determine trend shifts. Indicator Shift: Adjusts the visual position of the indicator on the chart for easier analysis.

Parameters

ATR Multiplier & Period : Fine-tune sensitivity by adjusting how much the ATR affects trend calculations.

: Fine-tune sensitivity by adjusting how much the ATR affects trend calculations. Shift : Set the number of bars by which to shift the indicator.

: Set the number of bars by which to shift the indicator. Notification Options : Enable/Disable Notifications Alert Methods : Choose between desktop alerts, mobile notifications, or email.

:

Ideal For

Traders who want an easy-to-read, automated tool to quickly spot trend reversals, filter trends, and receive customizable alerts.