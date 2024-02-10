Moving Average Signal Alert MT4

3.5

Ultimate Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator

Unlock the power of moving averages with our sophisticated crossover alert indicator, designed to enhance your trading strategy and ensure you never miss a crucial signal.

Key Features

Our Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator is essential for traders who rely on moving averages. It not only identifies crossovers but also provides multiple forms of alerts to keep you informed, wherever you are.

1. Real-Time Alerts:

  • Crossover Notifications: Receive alerts whenever a fast moving average crosses a slow moving average.
  • Audible Alerts: Never miss a trade opportunity with sound notifications.
  • On-Screen Notifications: Immediate pop-up alerts on your trading platform.
  • Email Alerts: Stay informed with email notifications sent directly to your inbox.
  • Push Notifications: Get instant updates on your mobile device.

2. Customizable Settings:

  • Fast MA: Set your preferred fast moving average period.
  • Slow MA: Set your preferred slow moving average period.
  • Moving Average Types: Choose from SMA (Simple), EMA (Exponential), Smoothed, or Linear Weighted moving averages to suit your trading style.
  • Notification Preferences: Customize how you want to receive alerts (email, audible, push notifications).

3. Seamless Integration:

  • Combine the Moving Average Crossover Alert with other powerful indicators like the RSI Alert, Engulfing Signal Alert, or MACD Signal Alert for a comprehensive trading strategy.
  • Enhance your analysis and increase your trading accuracy by leveraging multiple indicators in tandem.

4. User-Friendly Interface:

  • Easy to Set Up: Simple installation and configuration to get you up and running quickly.
  • Flexible Adjustments: Tailor the indicator to fit your unique trading style and strategy.

Why Choose Our Indicator?

  • Reliability: Built to provide accurate and timely alerts.
  • Flexibility: Suitable for all trading instruments, including Forex, stocks, and commodities.
  • Efficiency: Helps you catch market trends and reversals early.

How It Works

The Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator uses two moving averages: a fast moving average and a slow moving average. When the fast MA crosses above the slow MA, it signals a potential upward trend (buy signal). Conversely, when the fast MA crosses below the slow MA, it indicates a potential downward trend (sell signal).

Recommended Use

  • Versatile Time Frames: Ideal for various time frames, from intraday to long-term trading.
  • Comprehensive Strategy: Use in conjunction with other indicators to validate signals and enhance your trading strategy.
  • Recommended Broker

Get Started Today

If you're interested in an automated trading system that has achieved over +700% verified profit this year on a live account, click here to check it out.

[Link to product page]

Don't forget to leave your review to assist in further developments. If you have any questions, feel free to send us a private message.

Wishing you successful trading!

Eve55 Eve55
169
Eve55 Eve55 2025.10.17 09:46 
 

It did not work for me

Eve55 Eve55
169
Eve55 Eve55 2025.10.17 09:46 
 

It did not work for me

Adam Zolei
111091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.10.17 17:51
Thanks for your feedback! Could you please send me a private message with a bit more detail about what didn’t work? I’ll gladly take a look and see if I can help or improve it.
Vlad_76
44
Vlad_76 2025.02.24 10:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
111091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.02.24 19:46
Спасибо за ваш отзыв! 😊 Рад, что индикатор помогает в вашей стратегии. Удачной торговли! 📈
sunnychow
9048
sunnychow 2025.01.24 13:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
111091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.01.25 11:52
You're welcome! I'm glad to hear you're happy with it. 😊
tully.36
144
tully.36 2025.01.18 23:41 
 

It did not work for me

Adam Zolei
111091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.01.19 22:22
Hello, I’m sorry to hear that the indicator didn’t work as expected for you. Please feel free to contact me so we can look into the issue and find a solution together. Make sure the indicator is running in the correct environment and with the appropriate settings. If you have any suggestions on how the indicator could be improved, I’d be happy to hear them. Looking forward to assisting you!
[Deleted] 2024.11.05 21:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.04 08:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.02 00:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stanislav Melnikov
792
Stanislav Melnikov 2024.06.25 14:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ZMJ614
71
ZMJ614 2024.06.20 10:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
111091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2024.06.20 12:41
Thank you for your feedback! I'm glad to hear you find it useful.
masoud aghamohammadi
40
masoud aghamohammadi 2024.06.05 19:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
111091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2024.06.05 21:39
Hi Masoud Aghamohammadi,
Thank you for your feedback! I'm glad to hear that you find the indicator accurate. If you have any questions or need further assistance with any of our products, please feel free to reach out.
Wishing you successful trading!
vandreifx
224
vandreifx 2024.05.18 09:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
111091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2024.05.18 12:36
Thank you very much for your feedback! I'm glad to hear that you find the indicator useful. Wishing you continued success in your trading!
