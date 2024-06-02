Engulfing Signal Alert

3.63

Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy

 

Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.

 

What is an Engulfing Candle?

 

An engulfing candle pattern occurs when a larger candle completely engulfs the body of the previous candle, signaling a strong potential for a market reversal. A bullish engulfing pattern appears at the end of a downtrend, indicating a possible upward reversal, while a bearish engulfing pattern forms at the peak of an uptrend, suggesting a potential downward reversal.

 

Why Choose the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert?

 

Precision Alerts: Never miss a trading opportunity with precise alerts based on engulfing candle patterns. This indicator scans the market in real-time and provides timely notifications to help you make informed trading decisions.

Customizable Settings: Tailor the indicator to fit your trading strategy. Adjust the number of pips for the engulfing candle size to fine-tune the sensitivity of your alerts.

Multiple Notification Options: Stay updated with versatile alert options. Set up pop-up notifications on your trading platform, receive email alerts, or get instant notifications on your phone, ensuring you are always in the loop no matter where you are.

Seamless Integration: Combine the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert with other powerful indicators like the RSI Alert, MACD Signal or Moving Average Crossover Signal for a comprehensive trading strategy. Enhance your analysis and increase your trading accuracy by leveraging multiple indicators in tandem.

Recommended Broker

Benefits of the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: 

Versatile Application: Suitable for all market conditions and trading styles, whether you are a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor.

Try it today and see the difference it can make in your trading performance!

If you're interested in an automated trading system that has achieved over +1000% verified profit this year on a live account, click here to check it out.

[Link to product page]

For updates, announcements, and additional information, you can join my official MQL5 channel here: Smart Trading Solution


Don't forget to leave your review to assist further developments. If you have any questions, feel free to send us a private message.


Wishing you successful trading!

Reviews 10
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 15:40 
 

best so far

Jordan Bob
83
Jordan Bob 2025.05.13 13:01 
 

Great, thank you very much! It works very well according to my requirements. I work on two computers, can I install it on both?

PhanHuyThanh887
44
PhanHuyThanh887 2025.01.16 06:04 
 

great

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chandleeanlee
295
chandleeanlee 2026.05.06 14:16 
 

Thank you

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2026.05.06 18:12
Hello. Thank you for your feedback. I am glad to hear that you find the indicator useful. I hope it continues to support your trading strategy effectively.
thomas2004
474
thomas2004 2026.02.25 10:37 
 

not so good

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 15:40 
 

best so far

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 14:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jordan Bob
83
Jordan Bob 2025.05.13 13:01 
 

Great, thank you very much! It works very well according to my requirements. I work on two computers, can I install it on both?

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.05.13 17:33
Thank you, I’m glad to hear it works well for you! Yes, since the indicator is free, you can install it on as many computers as you like without any limitations.
Cristiano
48
Cristiano 2025.02.06 09:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.02.06 11:09
Thank you for your feedback! I’m sorry to hear that it didn’t meet your expectations. No system is 100% accurate, and this indicator simply highlights certain candle patterns. It’s important to consider other market conditions as well when making trading decisions.
PhanHuyThanh887
44
PhanHuyThanh887 2025.01.16 06:04 
 

great

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.01.17 19:38
Thank you for your feedback! I’m glad you find it useful.
Axhmd Almxhmwdy
316
Axhmd Almxhmwdy 2024.12.06 14:12 
 

Bad. Doesn't work at all.

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2024.12.06 20:36
Thank you for your feedback. The indicator has been tested and works as demonstrated in the video and images provided on the product page. If you are experiencing issues, please let me know the details or contact me directly so I can assist you further.
212748514
49
212748514 2024.08.17 14:58 
 

Not great. It makes your chart quite noisy and annotates candles that are not engulfing patterns. There should be a selection to only show the last x number of signals to reduce clutter

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2024.08.17 16:37
Thank you for your feedback, and I’m sorry that the indicator didn’t fully meet your expectations. I truly appreciate your suggestion regarding improving chart clarity and addressing the issue with incorrect signals. Based on your comment, I will consider refining the indicator to ensure it only marks the truly relevant engulfing patterns and also provide an option for users to limit the number of signals displayed, thus reducing chart clutter. Once I’ve implemented these changes, I will let you know so you can try out the updated version. Thank you again for your review and constructive criticism!
Gundolfer
551
Gundolfer 2024.06.08 11:57 
 

Super, vielen Dank für den kostenlosen Indikator

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2024.06.08 16:05
Hallo Gundolfer,
Vielen Dank für Ihr Feedback! Ich freue mich, dass Ihnen der Indikator gefällt. Wenn Sie Fragen haben oder weitere Unterstützung benötigen, zögern Sie bitte nicht, sich an mich zu wenden.
Viel Erfolg beim Handeln!
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