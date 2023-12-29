MACD Signal alert

4.63

Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: MACD-Based Signal Generator

Unlock the power of trend-following with our advanced indicator, designed to optimize your trading strategy using the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and a 200-period Moving Average (MA). This indicator not only provides precise buy and sell signals but also helps you manage risk with dynamic support and resistance levels.

What is the MACD?

The MACD is a popular trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security’s price. It is composed of two lines:

  • MACD Line: The difference between the 24-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and the 26-period EMA.
  • Signal Line: A 9-period EMA of the MACD Line.

When the MACD Line crosses above the Signal Line, it indicates a bullish signal (buy). Conversely, when the MACD Line crosses below the Signal Line, it signals a bearish trend (sell).

How Our Indicator Works

Our indicator takes the power of MACD to the next level by integrating it with the 200-period MA:

  • Buy Signals: Generated when the MACD crosses above the zero line and is above the 200 MA.
  • Sell Signals: Generated when the MACD crosses below the zero line and is below the 200 MA.

Additional Features

  1. Support and Resistance Levels:

    • These are displayed as the lowest and highest points of recent candles, providing crucial stop-loss levels.
    • Adjustable SR Interval, default at 10, to suit different market conditions.

  2. Customizable Parameters:

    • MA Period: Default 200, adjustable to fit your trading style.
    • Fast EMA: Default 24, controls the sensitivity of the MACD Line.
    • Slow EMA: Default 26, smooths out price data for better trend detection.

  3. Alarm Function:

    • Set alerts for when signals are generated, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity.

Optimizing Your Trading

Modifying the default values can result in more or less frequent signals. It is recommended to backtest different settings to find the most effective configuration for your trading style and instruments.

Versatility and Performance

  • Recommended Time Frames: 1-hour and 4-hour charts, though it is adaptable to any time frame.
  • Universal Application: Works on all trading instruments, including Forex, stocks, commodities, and more.
  • Recommended Broker

Why Choose Our Indicator?

  • Precision: Combines the robustness of MACD with the reliability of the 200 MA.
  • Flexibility: Adjustable parameters to match any trading strategy.
  • Risk Management: Integrated support and resistance levels for effective stop-loss placement.
  • Ease of Use: Simple to set up and start using immediately.
  • Seamless Integration: Combine the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert with other powerful indicators like the RSI Alert, Engulfing Signal Alert or Moving Average Crossover Signal for a comprehensive trading strategy. Enhance your analysis and increase your trading accuracy by leveraging multiple indicators in tandem.

Explore More

If you're interested in an automated trading system that has achieved over +1000% verified profit this year on a live account, click here to check it out.

[Link to product page]

For updates, announcements, and additional information, you can join my official MQL5 channel here: Smart Trading Solution

Don't forget to leave your review to assist further developments. If you have any questions, feel free to send us a private message.


Wishing you successful trading!

Reviews 15
danivana
49
danivana 2025.12.02 11:08 
 

Não apareceu o indicador no MT5

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.10.10 16:58 
 

Каждый индикатор подходит под те задачи, для решения которых он и создавался. Нормальный индикатор. Спасибо!

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 19:09 
 

great product

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Gold Vector Strategy
Adam Zolei
4.08 (13)
Experts
Gold Vector Strategy – High win rate XAUUSD Scalper with Precision Breakout and Dynamic Risk Control Live Signals Complete Setup Guide:  User Manual & Set Files LIMITED PRICE OFFER: Only 5 licenses remaining at $149! To maintain high-quality support and protect the strategy's performance, the price automatically increases to $199 once these copies are gone. Grab your lifetime access and all future updates today to save before the next price hike. What is the Gold Vector Strategy? Gold Vectr Str
RSI GridMaster
Adam Zolei
5 (4)
Experts
RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your
Moving Average Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Ultimate Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator Unlock the power of moving averages with our sophisticated crossover alert indicator, designed to enhance your trading strategy and ensure you never miss a crucial signal. Key Features Our Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator is essential for traders who rely on moving averages. It not only identifies crossovers but also provides multiple forms of alerts to keep you informed, wherever you are. 1. Real-Time Alerts: Crossover Notifications: Re
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RSI GridMaster Mini
Adam Zolei
4.67 (12)
Experts
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a   fixed lot size of 0.01   and trades exclusively on the   H1 timeframe. All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility? Check
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Engulfing Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
3.63 (8)
Indicators
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Trend Line Break Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a simple indicator that provides an alert on trendline breaks. It can be useful if you are accustomed to using trendlines in your trading.Adjustable parameters include: Candle identifier: at which candle to signal after a breakout And three types of alerts: Send Email Audible Alerts Push Notifications For testing purposes, we recommend using MetaTrader 4 instead of MetaTrader 5's strategy tester, as it does not support drawing trendlines. MT4 versionIn:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/p
Moving Average Signal Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
4 (3)
Indicators
Ultimate Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator Unlock the power of moving averages with our sophisticated crossover alert indicator, designed to enhance your trading strategy and ensure you never miss a crucial signal. Key Features Our Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator is essential for traders who rely on moving averages. It not only identifies crossovers but also provides multiple forms of alerts to keep you informed, wherever you are. 1. Real-Time Alerts: Crossover Notifications:  
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RSI Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
Indicators
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
MACD Signal indicator
Adam Zolei
4.78 (9)
Indicators
Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: MACD-Based Signal Generator Unlock the power of trend-following with our advanced indicator, designed to optimize your trading strategy using the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and a 200-period Moving Average (MA). This indicator not only provides precise buy and sell signals but also helps you manage risk with dynamic support and resistance levels. What is the MACD? The MACD is a popular trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relation
FREE
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Golden Nights
Adam Zolei
4.56 (9)
Experts
Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal Recovery mode Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR Spread filter Drawdown protection Optional recovery mode with risk control Trading day filters These features can be customized. You can find
Support and Resistance Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. Ge
FREE
Manual Grid Assistant
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
Trendline Trader Basic
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
FREE
Support and Resistance Alert
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. G
FREE
Fx Trade Monitor
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Fx Trade Monitor – Professional Strategy Tracker & Risk Manager A powerful, free utility to monitor open/closed trades, visualize history, and manage risk with advanced Drawdown Alerts. Includes Excel-ready CSV export. Fx Trade Monitor  is an essential dashboard tool designed for both manual traders and EA users. It provides a crystal-clear overview of your trading performance directly on the chart, filtering by Magic Number or Comment. Unlike simple info panels, this tool focuses heavily on  Ri
FREE
RSI Grid Master Mini
Adam Zolei
Experts
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a   fixed lot size of 0.01   and trades exclusively on the   H1 timeframe. All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility? Check
FREE
Trend Line Break Alert
Adam Zolei
Indicators
This is a simple indicator that provides an alert on trendline breaks. It can be useful if you are accustomed to using trendlines in your trading.Adjustable parameters include: Candle identifier: at which candle to signal after a breakout And three types of alerts: Send Email Audible Alerts Push Notifications Watch this video to learn how to set up notification alerts on your phone:  Settings Install guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/739828 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751762 I
RSI GridMaster MT4
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Experts
Limited Promotion : Secure your copy of RSI Gridmaster at the current price of $49 until June 15th, before the price permanently increases to $99. RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — target
Ultimate TrendMaster
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilities
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Manual Grid Assistant MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
RSI Signal Alert Indicator
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Indicators
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Golden Thunder EA
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy: Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters: Includes time
Jade Jaguar EA
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis:   Utilizes
Golden Nights MT4
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal Recovery mode Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR Spread filter Drawdown protection Automatic trading time adjustment Optional recovery mode with risk control Trading day filters These feature
UltimateTrend Master
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Utilities
Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
Position Control
Adam Zolei
Utilities
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Golden Thunder
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy:   Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters:   Includes
Jade Jaguar
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: Settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis: Utilizes Mo
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JacobTorsen
29
JacobTorsen 2026.03.24 15:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2026.03.24 18:52
Hello. Thank you for your positive review. I am pleased to hear that the indicator is clear and easy to use for you. I wish you much success with your trading.
cham
924
cham 2025.12.23 18:27 
 

на показанном примере не все пересечения нулевой линии отображаются стрелками на графике

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.12.28 18:06
Спасибо за отзыв.
Это связано с тем, что в индикаторе используется фильтр по скользящей средней, поэтому для появления стрелки должны выполняться два условия, а не только пересечение нулевой линии.
danivana
49
danivana 2025.12.02 11:08 
 

Não apareceu o indicador no MT5

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.12.02 15:49
Caro usuário,
Obrigado pela avaliação! Se você tiver algum problema técnico ao usar o indicador, por favor entre em contato comigo por mensagem privada, para que eu possa analisar a situação mais detalhadamente.
Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.10.10 16:58 
 

Каждый индикатор подходит под те задачи, для решения которых он и создавался. Нормальный индикатор. Спасибо!

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.10.10 18:49
Спасибо за добрые слова! Рад, что индикатор вам понравился.
Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 19:09 
 

great product

DropStacker
70
DropStacker 2025.04.19 05:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.04.19 11:38
Thanks for checking it out! Glad to hear that.
forgeSpin_02
65
forgeSpin_02 2025.04.18 15:25 
 

very useful

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.04.19 11:38
Appreciate the feedback — happy it’s been useful for you!
MThetoy
172
MThetoy 2025.02.26 13:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.02.26 19:47
Thank you for your review! I'm glad you find the indicator helpful. Wishing you successful trading!
Ratamahatta6030
156
Ratamahatta6030 2025.02.05 04:06 
 

с настройками по умолчанию слив депозита по его сигналам гарантирован

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.02.05 20:07
Спасибо за отзыв! Стандартные настройки нашего индикатора не гарантируют убытки, и важно всегда тестировать стратегию на демо-счете перед использованием в реальных условиях. Если текущие параметры вам не подходят, вы можете свободно их изменить. Настройки и управление рисками имеют ключевое значение для успешной торговли. Если у вас возникнут вопросы по настройкам, с радостью помогу!
Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2025.01.27 09:58 
 

Muy bueno. Fácil de usar . Genial 5 estrellas

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.01.28 17:41
Gracias por tu comentario tan amable. Me alegra mucho saber que te ha resultado fácil de usar y que estás satisfecho con él. ¡Que tengas mucho éxito en tu trading! 😊
Eduardo Alves Neto
167
Eduardo Alves Neto 2025.01.15 22:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.01.17 19:35
You're welcome! I’m glad you find it useful!
Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2025.01.01 08:00 
 

Good indicator. Thanks for sharing

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.01.01 20:59
I really appreciate your positive feedback! I’m glad the indicator is working well for you. Wishing you continued success in your trading journey!
thanti
645
thanti 2024.08.24 21:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergei Sashin
603
Sergei Sashin 2024.08.18 14:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adam Zolei
123091
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2024.08.19 12:57
Thank you for your kind words! We're glad you find the indicator helpful. Wishing you great success in your trading!
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