Support and Resistance Alert

Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert!

Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points!

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse.

  • Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. Get instant notifications via pop-up or directly to your phone when the price reaches these critical levels. Never miss a trading opportunity again!

  • Versatile Application: Whether you're trading Forex, stocks, commodities, or cryptocurrencies, this indicator adapts to any instrument and time frame. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike!

  • Trend Continuation and Reversal Signals: Use it for trend continuation when the price breaks a level or as a reversal signal when the price rejects a key level. These levels also work excellently as target prices, helping you optimize your profits.

  • Customizable Settings: Tailor the alert system to your trading style. Choose how and when you want to be notified, ensuring you always have the right information at the right time.

Why Choose the Support and Resistance Alert?

This indicator is more than just a tool—it’s your trading partner, helping you make smarter decisions by identifying the most critical price levels.

This tool forms the basis for our Golden Thunder gold trading robot. Check out Golden Thunder to discover how you can further automate your trading for even greater results! [Link to Golden Thunder]

Get Started Today!

Experience the confidence that comes with trading around the most critical market levels. Download the Support and Resistance Alert now and start turning opportunities into profits!

Please leave a review to support my work, and don’t forget to check out my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/8587359/seller

Wishing you successful trading!


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