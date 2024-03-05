RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor



Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing.

This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism.

With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your personal trading style and different market conditions, making it suitable for both conservative and experienced traders.

Live results





Latest Update: Advanced Lot Management, Safety & Multi-Currency Compatibility

The latest version introduces several major upgrades designed to enhance performance, flexibility, safety, and compatibility:





Flexible Grid Lot Sizing (New): Choose between Flat lot sizes, classic Martingale (multiplication), Additive lot growth (fixed increments), or a fully custom multiplier sequence (e.g., 1.0, 1.5, 1.5, 2.0...) to precisely control risk on every grid step.

Dynamic Broker Stop-Out Shield: Automatically queries your broker's actual Stop Out level and closes all positions safely before a server-side margin call or forced liquidation occurs.

Multi-Currency & Micro-Account Auto Lot Scaling: Auto-calculates lot sizes correctly across various account currencies (USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, CHF, HUF, etc.) and automatically scales positions on micro/nano accounts based on the symbol's actual contract size.

Anti-Duplication Mutex: Restricts multiple instances of the EA from running simultaneously on the same symbol with the same Magic Number on a single terminal, avoiding accidental duplicate trades.

FIFO Compliance: Now fully compatible with U.S. FIFO trading rules.

ATR-Based Grid Distance: Grid spacing can now be dynamically calculated using the ATR indicator for better adaptation to market volatility.

ATR Volatility Filter: Avoids trading during periods of excessive volatility, improving entry precision and safety.

Moving Average Trend Filter: Ensures trading is aligned with the prevailing market trend.

Bidirectional Trading: You can now allow trading in both directions simultaneously.

Info Panel & Real-Time Alerts: A brand-new on-chart interface displays live trading data, system status, and important alerts instantly.

Take Profit Function & Visual TP Line: Take Profit levels are now supported and clearly displayed on the chart.

Flexible Risk Calculation: Choose whether your risk is calculated based on Balance or Equity.

Expanded Loss-Cutting Options: Three customizable modes for limiting losses — by pips, by balance percentage, or by account currency amount.

Weekend Trading for Crypto: Option to enable weekend trading, ideal for cryptocurrency markets.

General Improvements: Optimized performance, enhanced stability, and several minor bug fixes.

Key Features

Automatic Lot Sizing – Dynamically adjusts lot sizes according to your chosen settings.

Flexible Grid Lot Sizing – Choose from Flat, Multiplier, Additive, or Custom Multiplier Sequences to tailor your grid's progression to your risk tolerance.

Order Direction Control – Option to disable buy or sell orders individually.

Trading Time Filter – Customize trading hours and sessions.

Maximum Open Positions – Define a limit for simultaneous open trades.

Loss Limitation – Manage risk with predefined loss thresholds or the dynamic Stop Out shield.

Trailing Stop – Secure profits with automatic trailing stops.

Recommendations

· Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, CHFJPY, XAUUSD

· Timeframe: H1

· Minimum Deposit: $500 per pair (Risk = 1)

· Account Type: Hedging account required

· VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation

· Broker: Use a low-spread, fast-execution broker





For detailed instructions on using the EA, please refer to the user manual available here.

For optimal performance, we provide set files which you can find here: [link to set files]

Upgrade your trading strategy today with the RSI GridMaster EA – now more advanced, flexible, and powerful than ever before.

If you need help or have any questions, don’t hesitate to send me a private message.

Successful trading!