Trendline Trader Basic

Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit.

As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures, ATR-based risk management, filters, then try out the pro version available here: [link]

Basic version settings include:

Fixed Lot

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trendline Names

Download now and experience how it helps boost your trading results! Don't forget to leave your review to assist further developments. If you have any questions, feel free to send us a private message.

Check out my other products as well: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/8587359/seller

Wishing you successful trading!



