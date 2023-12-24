MACD Signal indicator

4.75

Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: MACD-Based Signal Generator

Unlock the power of trend-following with our advanced indicator, designed to optimize your trading strategy using the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and a 200-period Moving Average (MA). This indicator not only provides precise buy and sell signals but also helps you manage risk with dynamic support and resistance levels.

What is the MACD?

The MACD is a popular trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security’s price. It is composed of two lines:

  • MACD Line: The difference between the 24-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and the 26-period EMA.
  • Signal Line: A 9-period EMA of the MACD Line.

When the MACD Line crosses above the Signal Line, it indicates a bullish signal (buy). Conversely, when the MACD Line crosses below the Signal Line, it signals a bearish trend (sell).

How Our Indicator Works

Our indicator takes the power of MACD to the next level by integrating it with the 200-period MA:

  • Buy Signals: Generated when the MACD crosses above the zero line and is above the 200 MA.
  • Sell Signals: Generated when the MACD crosses below the zero line and is below the 200 MA.

Additional Features

  1. Support and Resistance Levels:

    • These are displayed as the lowest and highest points of recent candles, providing crucial stop-loss levels.
    • Adjustable SR Interval, default at 10, to suit different market conditions.

  2. Customizable Parameters:

    • MA Period: Default 200, adjustable to fit your trading style.
    • Fast EMA: Default 24, controls the sensitivity of the MACD Line.
    • Slow EMA: Default 26, smooths out price data for better trend detection.

  3. Alarm Function:

    • Set alerts for when signals are generated, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity.

Optimizing Your Trading

Modifying the default values can result in more or less frequent signals. It is recommended to backtest different settings to find the most effective configuration for your trading style and instruments.

Versatility and Performance

  • Recommended Time Frames: 1-hour and 4-hour charts, though it is adaptable to any time frame.
  • Universal Application: Works on all trading instruments, including Forex, stocks, commodities, and more.
  • Recommended Broker

Why Choose Our Indicator?

  • Precision: Combines the robustness of MACD with the reliability of the 200 MA.
  • Flexibility: Adjustable parameters to match any trading strategy.
  • Risk Management: Integrated support and resistance levels for effective stop-loss placement.
  • Ease of Use: Simple to set up and start using immediately.
  • Seamless Integration: Combine the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert with other powerful indicators like the RSI Alert, Engulfing Signal Alert or Moving Average Crossover Signal for a comprehensive trading strategy. Enhance your analysis and increase your trading accuracy by leveraging multiple indicators in tandem.

Explore More

If you're interested in an automated trading system that has achieved over +1000% verified profit this year on a live account, click here to check it out.

[Link to product page]

Don't forget to leave your review to assist further developments. If you have any questions, feel free to send us a private message.


Wishing you successful trading!

Reviews 27
Jhs
364
Jhs 2025.08.21 17:03 
 

Buen indicador MACD con flitrado, en M1 lo uso en XAUUSD y EURUSD para Scalping o intradia con buenos resultados. Me gustaria que vinieran los ajustes de avisos o alarma por defecto en "False" para usarlo con un EA que maneje indicadores externos sin mas avisos.

patrickdrew
2897
patrickdrew 2025.03.21 11:19 
 

So far this indicator looks great.

With a little DCA works a charm!!

Very helpful auhor!

Thanks to author for free EA.

Will update.

akeks-
84
akeks- 2024.12.31 08:56 
 

Всё классно.

More from author
Golden Nights
Adam Zolei
4.71 (7)
Experts
Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal Recovery mode Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR Spread filter Drawdown protection Optional recovery mode with risk control Trading day filters These features can be customized. You can find
Moving Average Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.44 (18)
Indicators
Ultimate Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator Unlock the power of moving averages with our sophisticated crossover alert indicator, designed to enhance your trading strategy and ensure you never miss a crucial signal. Key Features Our Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator is essential for traders who rely on moving averages. It not only identifies crossovers but also provides multiple forms of alerts to keep you informed, wherever you are. 1. Real-Time Alerts: Crossover Notifications: Re
FREE
MACD Signal alert
Adam Zolei
4.63 (8)
Indicators
Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: MACD-Based Signal Generator Unlock the power of trend-following with our advanced indicator, designed to optimize your trading strategy using the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and a 200-period Moving Average (MA). This indicator not only provides precise buy and sell signals but also helps you manage risk with dynamic support and resistance levels. What is the MACD? The MACD is a popular trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relation
FREE
RSI GridMaster Mini
Adam Zolei
4.73 (11)
Experts
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe. All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility? Check out t
FREE
Golden Thunder
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy:   Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters:   Includes
RSI GridMaster
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Experts
RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your p
Engulfing Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4 (6)
Indicators
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Moving Average Signal Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Ultimate Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator Unlock the power of moving averages with our sophisticated crossover alert indicator, designed to enhance your trading strategy and ensure you never miss a crucial signal. Key Features Our Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator is essential for traders who rely on moving averages. It not only identifies crossovers but also provides multiple forms of alerts to keep you informed, wherever you are. 1. Real-Time Alerts: Crossover Notifications:  
FREE
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Golden Nights MT4
Adam Zolei
Experts
Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal Recovery mode Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR Spread filter Drawdown protection Automatic trading time adjustment Optional recovery mode with risk control Trading day filters These feature
Golden Thunder Basic MT4
Adam Zolei
1 (2)
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuabl
FREE
RSI Grid Master Mini
Adam Zolei
Experts
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a   fixed lot size of 0.01   and trades exclusively on the   H1 timeframe. All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility? Check
FREE
UltimateTrend Master
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Utilities
Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
Support and Resistance Alert
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. G
FREE
Jade Jaguar
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: Settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis: Utilizes Mo
RSI GridMaster MT4
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Experts
RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your pe
Fx Trade Monitor
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Fx Trade Monitor – Professional Strategy Tracker & Risk Manager A powerful, free utility to monitor open/closed trades, visualize history, and manage risk with advanced Drawdown Alerts. Includes Excel-ready CSV export. Fx Trade Monitor  is an essential dashboard tool designed for both manual traders and EA users. It provides a crystal-clear overview of your trading performance directly on the chart, filtering by Magic Number or Comment. Unlike simple info panels, this tool focuses heavily on  Ri
FREE
Trendline Trader Basic
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
FREE
Support and Resistance Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. Ge
FREE
RSI Signal Alert Indicator
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Indicators
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Trend Line Break Alert
Adam Zolei
Indicators
This is a simple indicator that provides an alert on trendline breaks. It can be useful if you are accustomed to using trendlines in your trading.Adjustable parameters include: Candle identifier: at which candle to signal after a breakout And three types of alerts: Send Email Audible Alerts Push Notifications Watch this video to learn how to set up notification alerts on your phone:  Settings Install guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/739828 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751762 I
Ultimate TrendMaster
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilities
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Manual Grid Assistant MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
Golden Thunder EA
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy: Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters: Includes time
Jade Jaguar EA
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis:   Utilizes
Trend Line Break Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a simple indicator that provides an alert on trendline breaks. It can be useful if you are accustomed to using trendlines in your trading.Adjustable parameters include: Candle identifier: at which candle to signal after a breakout And three types of alerts: Send Email Audible Alerts Push Notifications For testing purposes, we recommend using MetaTrader 4 instead of MetaTrader 5's strategy tester, as it does not support drawing trendlines. MT4 versionIn:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/p
Position Control
Adam Zolei
Utilities
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Manual Grid Assistant
Adam Zolei
Utilities
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
RSI Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
Indicators
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Roman_S
139
Roman_S 2025.10.10 06:10 
 

Я думал, это будет обычный, "подвальный" индикатор, а он просто нарисовал противоположную стрелку на графике. Поясню: Быстрая МА пересекла медленную МА снизу вверх, медленная МА видно, что направлена вверх, но индикатор на М5 показал "продажу" (стрелку вниз). В самом описании к индикатору есть только англоязычное описание и, подключив "Алису", смог понять что там написано. НО! Больше всего не понравилось, что стрелка такая здоровая (я уж молчу о том, что можно было использовать другую, более приятную стрелку) и её нельзя уменьшить. И отдельное большое спасибо автору за его отзывчивость.

Adam Zolei
111299
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.10.10 19:30
Спасибо за отзыв!
Индикатор показывает сигнал на покупку, когда гистограмма пересекает уровень 0 снизу вверх, и сигнал на продажу, когда пересекает сверху вниз.
Обратите внимание, что значения по умолчанию отличаются от стандартных настроек, возможно, именно это вызвало расхождение сигналов. Эти параметры легко изменить в настройках.
Что касается стрелок, их размер также можно отрегулировать в параметрах индикатора.
Jhs
364
Jhs 2025.08.21 17:03 
 

Buen indicador MACD con flitrado, en M1 lo uso en XAUUSD y EURUSD para Scalping o intradia con buenos resultados. Me gustaria que vinieran los ajustes de avisos o alarma por defecto en "False" para usarlo con un EA que maneje indicadores externos sin mas avisos.

Adam Zolei
111299
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.08.25 18:31
¡Muchas gracias por tu valoración y por compartir tu experiencia!
Entiendo tu sugerencia sobre los avisos por defecto, pero de momento prefiero mantener la configuración actual. Siempre se pueden desactivar manualmente en los parámetros.
patrickdrew
2897
patrickdrew 2025.03.21 11:19 
 

So far this indicator looks great.

With a little DCA works a charm!!

Very helpful auhor!

Thanks to author for free EA.

Will update.

akeks-
84
akeks- 2024.12.31 08:56 
 

Всё классно.

Adam Zolei
111299
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.01.01 21:01
Спасибо за ваш отзыв! Рад, что вам всё нравится. Успехов в вашем трейдинге!
[Deleted] 2024.11.11 17:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.11 17:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.11 17:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.11 16:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.11 16:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.11 16:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.11 16:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.11 16:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.11 15:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.11 15:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Junior MK
34
Junior MK 2024.11.04 15:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.02 19:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.02 19:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.02 19:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.11.02 18:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

michele70
14
michele70 2024.09.25 18:57 
 

very good

Adam Zolei
111299
Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2024.09.26 11:22
Thanks a lot! I'm happy to hear you like it.
Reply to review