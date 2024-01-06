Trend Line Break Signal Alert

This is a simple indicator that provides an alert on trendline breaks.

It can be useful if you are accustomed to using trendlines in your trading.Adjustable parameters include:

Candle identifier: at which candle to signal after a breakout

And three types of alerts:

Send Email

Audible Alerts

Push Notifications

For testing purposes, we recommend using MetaTrader 4 instead of MetaTrader 5's strategy tester, as it does not support drawing trendlines.

MT4 versionIn: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111112?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Watch this video to learn how to set up notification alerts on your phone:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oO-3fMQ4QA



Install guide:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/739828

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751762



I welcome your feedback or comments on the indicator.

Check out my other products as well: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/8587359/seller

Successful trading!