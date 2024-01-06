Trend Line Break Signal Alert
- Indicators
-
Adam ZoleiProfessional Trading Tools & Copy Trading Services
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This is a simple indicator that provides an alert on trendline breaks.
It can be useful if you are accustomed to using trendlines in your trading.Adjustable parameters include:
- Candle identifier: at which candle to signal after a breakout
- And three types of alerts:
- Send Email
- Audible Alerts
- Push Notifications
For testing purposes, we recommend using MetaTrader 4 instead of MetaTrader 5's strategy tester, as it does not support drawing trendlines.
MT4 versionIn: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111112?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
Watch this video to learn how to set up notification alerts on your phone:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oO-3fMQ4QA
Install guide:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/739828
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751762
I welcome your feedback or comments on the indicator.
Check out my other products as well: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/8587359/seller
Successful trading!
Very Good Indicator.. The Developer of the product is also awesome.