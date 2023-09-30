Friendly Bot

Friendly Bot is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions.
- The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid.
- Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation.
- Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels.
- Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading.

The Expert Advisor comes with proven templates for different pairs. This is a trend expert and works on medium-term trends in the Forex market on a variety of currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY and many others. This advisor is able to work around the clock and simultaneously on several currencies. According to its operating principle, Friendly Bot looks for a trend in the market with a clearly defined direction and opens positions on pullbacks. Its algorithm does not use martingale or other dangerous techniques, so it can be completely safely used for automated forex trading.

Friendly Bot is an automated algorithm based on several proprietary indicators and combining special systems that work mutually. Each custom indicator is tied to one control flow. This approach allows you to eliminate false inputs across all robot systems and wait for a more accurate input based on a signal. To enter a trade, the system uses a signal from the indicator, after which averaging occurs according to the mathematical averaging system.
To fix profits, both real stop orders, which are visible to the broker, and virtual stop orders, which are not visible to the broker, are used. Therefore, it is very important to have a reliable connection to the server where the terminal with the trading advisor is installed.

Advantages of the Friendly Bot:

The system is automatic and not subject to emotions, therefore all transactions are based solely on mathematical calculations and data. They work at any time when the trading terminal is open and there is access to the Internet;
A trader can completely exclude fundamental and technical analysis of Forex. The bot decides everything.

Customizable bot parameters:
  1. SetupFilling - Setting up the execution type based on the balance.
  2. Magic - Magic number.
  3. Lot - Fixed trading volume.
  4. Risk - Automatic determination of volume depending on the deposit.
  5. LimitTrades - Limiting the number of orders in the grid.
  6. GridStep - Minimum grid step.
  7. RealStopLoss - Stop Loss, real.
  8. RealTakeProfit - Take Profit, real.
  9. VirtStopLoss - Stop Loss, virtual.
  10. VirtTakeProfit - Take Profit, virtual.
  11. RealTrailingStart - Trailing Start.
  12. RealTrailingStop - Trailing Stop.
  13. setLength - Wavelength of the leading indicator.
  14. setDeviation - Deviation for the leading indicator.
  15. setCorrection - Correction of values after the specified one.

The bot works on a variety of currency pairs by default. To work, it is recommended to set a stop loss and take profit. Also, if desired, trailing stop and trailing start.
ebel
1221
ebel 2023.10.25 08:53 
 

I have rented the EA for 3 months and feel I have to defend it given the previous bad reviews. I backtested it extensively in ST using the Tick data Suite variable settings and it is very clear what it is doing (I will add a picture in the comments section as I cannot do so here). It appears to spot likely turning points and will keep adding at user defined steps until it begins to detect likely turning points in the opposite direction when it will close and reverse. From what I have seen over hours and hours of testing and running for two weeks on a demo account, it is extremely successful and can produce good profits with low DD provided you are patient and not greedy and keep the lotsizes small. For someone to give it a bad review after running for one day shows that they have not taken the trouble to properly backtest to understand it and of course there will be some losses in more choppy times when the market reverses before the previous orders come into profit. But in my experience over the last two weeks, these losses are small and insignificant over the longer term. I have to agree that the author's communication skills could be better. In his defence he is having to use a translator and so replies can come across as being rather rude but he did introduce a 3month rental period at my request (because of the relatively few cycles and closures of orders, one month is not sufficient to properly evaluate it) and also added a comment parameter. However it is essential that he describes exactly what the updates are - I am now having to run all of my tests again to make sure the latest update does not negatively affect the results since he gives no clue as to what the update was. I have now set it live on all the FX pairs plus US30 and US500. I am using only .05 lots on FX on a 70k prop account and have very different settings on the indices which performed well on the demo test. I look specifically for EAs that can create modest but reliable profits with a low DD and this EA appears to tick all the boxes. I will try to remember to update in another month or so.

faleh aldossari
89
faleh aldossari 2023.10.18 07:38 
 

It is true as I mentioned, but there is a problem that happened to me more than once. He takes the opposite direction and sells the trades he's supposed to make, so the result is profitable, but he does the opposite, and I don't know what his problem is, and since I bought it I'm a loser, and supposedly if the trade wins, you'll have to sell it manually. This is what happened to me over the past couple of months, and perhaps Mr. Evan will address these issues and make it work as shown in the test.

AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
