Friendly Bot is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions.
- The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid.
- Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation.
- Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels.
- Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading.
The Expert Advisor comes with proven templates for different pairs. This is a trend expert and works on medium-term trends in the Forex market on a variety of currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY and many others. This advisor is able to work around the clock and simultaneously on several currencies. According to its operating principle, Friendly Bot looks for a trend in the market with a clearly defined direction and opens positions on pullbacks. Its algorithm does not use martingale or other dangerous techniques, so it can be completely safely used for automated forex trading.
Friendly Bot is an automated algorithm based on several proprietary indicators and combining special systems that work mutually. Each custom indicator is tied to one control flow. This approach allows you to eliminate false inputs across all robot systems and wait for a more accurate input based on a signal. To enter a trade, the system uses a signal from the indicator, after which averaging occurs according to the mathematical averaging system.
To fix profits, both real stop orders, which are visible to the broker, and virtual stop orders, which are not visible to the broker, are used. Therefore, it is very important to have a reliable connection to the server where the terminal with the trading advisor is installed.
Advantages of the Friendly Bot:
The system is automatic and not subject to emotions, therefore all transactions are based solely on mathematical calculations and data. They work at any time when the trading terminal is open and there is access to the Internet;
A trader can completely exclude fundamental and technical analysis of Forex. The bot decides everything.
Customizable bot parameters:
- SetupFilling - Setting up the execution type based on the balance.
- Magic - Magic number.
- Lot - Fixed trading volume.
- Risk - Automatic determination of volume depending on the deposit.
- LimitTrades - Limiting the number of orders in the grid.
- GridStep - Minimum grid step.
- RealStopLoss - Stop Loss, real.
- RealTakeProfit - Take Profit, real.
- VirtStopLoss - Stop Loss, virtual.
- VirtTakeProfit - Take Profit, virtual.
- RealTrailingStart - Trailing Start.
- RealTrailingStop - Trailing Stop.
- setLength - Wavelength of the leading indicator.
- setDeviation - Deviation for the leading indicator.
- setCorrection - Correction of values after the specified one.
The bot works on a variety of currency pairs by default. To work, it is recommended to set a stop loss and take profit. Also, if desired, trailing stop and trailing start.
I have rented the EA for 3 months and feel I have to defend it given the previous bad reviews. I backtested it extensively in ST using the Tick data Suite variable settings and it is very clear what it is doing (I will add a picture in the comments section as I cannot do so here). It appears to spot likely turning points and will keep adding at user defined steps until it begins to detect likely turning points in the opposite direction when it will close and reverse. From what I have seen over hours and hours of testing and running for two weeks on a demo account, it is extremely successful and can produce good profits with low DD provided you are patient and not greedy and keep the lotsizes small. For someone to give it a bad review after running for one day shows that they have not taken the trouble to properly backtest to understand it and of course there will be some losses in more choppy times when the market reverses before the previous orders come into profit. But in my experience over the last two weeks, these losses are small and insignificant over the longer term. I have to agree that the author's communication skills could be better. In his defence he is having to use a translator and so replies can come across as being rather rude but he did introduce a 3month rental period at my request (because of the relatively few cycles and closures of orders, one month is not sufficient to properly evaluate it) and also added a comment parameter. However it is essential that he describes exactly what the updates are - I am now having to run all of my tests again to make sure the latest update does not negatively affect the results since he gives no clue as to what the update was. I have now set it live on all the FX pairs plus US30 and US500. I am using only .05 lots on FX on a 70k prop account and have very different settings on the indices which performed well on the demo test. I look specifically for EAs that can create modest but reliable profits with a low DD and this EA appears to tick all the boxes. I will try to remember to update in another month or so.