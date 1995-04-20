Passband Filter Oscillator MT4

This pass-band oscillator reduces lag in market data by filtering out high and low frequencies. It uses two EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages) with periods of 40 and 60.





Trigger points are added using an RMS cyclic envelope over the Signal line. The pass-band waveform output is calculated by summing its square over the last 50 bars and taking the square root to create trigger levels.





Buy when the pass-band crosses above its -RMS line and short when it crosses below the RMS line. The indicator offers a choice of 22 prices.





The strategy involves a reversal approach, combining mean reversal and short-term trend reversal signals using the Super Passband Filter Indicator and a moving average crossover signal.





How to use the Passband Filter Pro indicator in trading?





- Buy when the filter line crosses the lower band border from bottom to top.

- Close buy positions when the filter line crosses the upper band border from bottom to top.

- Close sell positions when the filter line crosses the lower band border from top to bottom.

- Sell when the filter line crosses the upper band border from top to bottom.





This strategy provides relatively accurate reversal signals due to the confluence of mean reversal and short-term trend reversal signals, leading to a higher win probability. ------------------------------------

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105155







