Clever Order Blocks
- Indicators
-
Carlos ForeroI am a professional developer and trader with over a decade of experience in capital markets and the creation of algorithmic portfolios. I specialize in advanced automated systems and technical analysis tools for MetaTrader.
⚙️ Development Philosophy
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 15 January 2025
- Activations: 5
Description
Very precise patterns to detect: entry signals as well as breakout, support and resistance reversal patterns. It points out zones in which, with a high probability, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed.
KEY LINKS: Indicator Manual – How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Products
How is this indicator useful?
- It will allow you to trade on the order’s direction, once its direction has been identified.
- It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, everytime they occur in a given zone.
- You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support levels. Be mindful that you can use these levels as take profit zones.
- You’ll be able to combine this indicator with trend and market maker patterns. In order to identify these patterns.
Components
- Horizontal green lines: These represent bullish order blocks.
- Horizontal red lines: These represent bearish order blocks.
- Green, red Arrows: Bullish or Bearish signal of recent OB Formed
- Yellow Arrows: Bullish or Bearish signal of Breakout of OB.
About Author:
Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.
I was renting for three months, but I notice very few buy and sell signals This can be modified