Clever Order Blocks

Description

Very precise patterns to detect: entry signals as well as breakout, support and resistance reversal patterns. It points out zones in which, with a high probability, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed.

KEY LINKS: Indicator Manual – How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Products

How is this indicator useful?

It will allow you to trade on the order’s direction, once its direction has been identified.

It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, everytime they occur in a given zone.

You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support levels. Be mindful that you can use these levels as take profit zones.

You’ll be able to combine this indicator with trend and market maker patterns. In order to identify these patterns.

This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc).This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.

Components

Horizontal green lines: These represent bullish order blocks.

Horizontal red lines: These represent bearish order blocks.

Green, red Arrows: Bullish or Bearish signal of recent OB Formed

Yellow Arrows: Bullish or Bearish signal of Breakout of OB.

About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.



