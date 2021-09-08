Clever MACD
- Indicators
-
Carlos ForeroI am a professional developer and trader with over a decade of experience in capital markets and the creation of algorithmic portfolios. I specialize in advanced automated systems and technical analysis tools for MetaTrader.
⚙️ Development Philosophy
- Version: 1.33
- Updated: 27 March 2025
- Activations: 5
Description
Better version of MACD indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization
KEY LINKS: How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Products
How is this indicator useful?
- NEVER repaints.
- Detect best parameters of MACD indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period.
- This indicator can be used as a visual strategy, following the recommendations of entry, stop, and targets.
- It can be used as a complete trading strategy.
- Complete trading statistics to evaluate the indicator performance.
- It shows exact exit points.
- It shows the real profit expectancy through its profit factor, risk/reward, and successful ratio indicators.
- The indicator doesn´t repaint.
- It works in all symbols.
- Integrated alerts.
- It can integrate with any robot or expert adviser.
- The Indicator auto-optimize the parameters.
Display Metrics
All the following metrics are calculated based on selected Money Management strategies and don´t consider account commissions, spreads, swaps, or any other transactional cost:
- Number of Trades.
- Win/Loss.
- Points earned in closed winning operations
- Points lost in closed losing operations
- Net Points: Points earned minus points lost
- Success Ratio: Percentage of winning operations
- Profit Ratio: Points earned / Points lost
- Reward/Risk: Average points earned / Average points lost
- Optimization Parameters: Parameter which generate the biggest Profit Factor.
About Author:
Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.
Excellent indicator , I wish if the author consider to do the same version for MT5. “ recommended “