Clever MACD

Description

Better version of MACD indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization





KEY LINKS: How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Products

How is this indicator useful?

NEVER repaints.

Detect best parameters of MACD indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period.

This indicator can be used as a visual strategy, following the recommendations of entry, stop, and targets.

It can be used as a complete trading strategy.

Complete trading statistics to evaluate the indicator performance.

It shows exact exit points.

It shows the real profit expectancy through its profit factor, risk/reward, and successful ratio indicators.

The indicator doesn´t repaint.

It works in all symbols.

Integrated alerts.

It can integrate with any robot or expert adviser.

The Indicator auto-optimize the parameters.

This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc).This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.

Display Metrics

All the following metrics are calculated based on selected Money Management strategies and don´t consider account commissions, spreads, swaps, or any other transactional cost:

Number of Trades.

Win/Loss.

Points earned in closed winning operations

Points lost in closed losing operations

Net Points: Points earned minus points lost

Success Ratio: Percentage of winning operations

Profit Ratio: Points earned / Points lost

Reward/Risk: Average points earned / Average points lost

Optimization Parameters: Parameter which generate the biggest Profit Factor.

About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.



