FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ) - CLEVER TRADING CLUB
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FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ) - CLEVER TRADING CLUB

2 October 2020, 18:29
Carlos Forero
Carlos Forero
4
1 452

This blog post has the aim to answer the most common questions that our community has about installing and using our indicators.

Here you can access our discord community for more information about our tools and benefits.

QUESTIONS:

1. How do I install Clever Trading Club indicators' on my Metatrader 4/5 platform?

A: Please refer to our article that details the process step by step (link).

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2. How many times can I install an indicator I've bought?

A: We offer each indicator with 5 activations, and each time you install the indicator, you spend an activation.

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3. Can I update the indicators without spending an activation?

A: Yes, you can update the indicators every time you want, without spending activations.

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4. If I have any issue with an indicator I've purchased, how can I resolve it?

A: You can contact us in our official discord channel, where we give you access to premium support channels, as long as you send prior your indicator's purchase ticket.

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5. I do not know how to use the indicator. Can I find a guide or manual?

A: Yes, we've created a guide-post for every indicator we've published. You can consult each of them here in our Discord Channel, and also you can access either our public or private channels, where we: share live uses of the indicators, offer templates or configure them on specific assets.

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If you have any other question, please make a comment. I will answer and add them to this post.


#faq, Guide, install, activations, updating