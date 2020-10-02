FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ) - CLEVER TRADING CLUB

This blog post has the aim to answer the most common questions that our community has about installing and using our indicators.

QUESTIONS:

1. How do I install Clever Trading Club indicators' on my Metatrader 4/5 platform?



A: Please refer to our article that details the process step by step (link).

2. How many times can I install an indicator I've bought?

A: We offer each indicator with 5 activations, and each time you install the indicator, you spend an activation.

3. Can I update the indicators without spending an activation?

A: Yes, you can update the indicators every time you want, without spending activations.

4. If I have any issue with an indicator I've purchased, how can I resolve it?

A: You can contact us in our official discord channel, where we give you access to premium support channels, as long as you send prior your indicator's purchase ticket.

5. I do not know how to use the indicator. Can I find a guide or manual?

A: Yes, we've created a guide-post for every indicator we've published. You can consult each of them here in our Discord Channel, and also you can access either our public or private channels, where we: share live uses of the indicators, offer templates or configure them on specific assets.

If you have any other question, please make a comment. I will answer and add them to this post.



