Clever Spread Strength Meter

Description

The indicator measures a currency’s relative strength, on different timeframes, through certain percentile spread analysis. This allows you to compare which are the strongest currency pairs, against the weakest pairs.

These spreads are based on comparison against USD.

KEY LINKS: Indicator Manual – How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Products

How is "Clever Spread Currencies Strength" useful to you?

This indicator determines a currency’s strength for different timeframes, based on its spread historical record.

This indicator identifies possible overbought or oversold patterns, by looking at excessive spread strength.

This will allow you to have higher trading operation success, while you trade currencies with high spread analysis strength Vs low ones.

This will allow you to have higher trading operation success, by avoiding continuation trades with currencies with neutral or close to zero spread analysis strength.

This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc).This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.

How can you use "Clever Spread Currencies Strength" indicator?

The low scores indicates large negative than usual spread of this currencies against others and the high scores indicates large positive than usual spread of this currencies against others.

It indicates a strong bearish trend if the score is less than -3.

It may indicate oversold signal if is less than -6.

It indicates a strong bullish trend if the score is greater than 3.

It may indicate overbought signal if is greater than 6.

Components

Table with descending values for relative spread strength.

A currency’s row is highlighted in green color if its strength is higher than 3. On the other hand, if the strength’s value is lower than -3 then the row is highlighted with red color.

About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.



