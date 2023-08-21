Clever Smart

  • Индикаторы
  • Carlos Forero
    Carlos Forero

    Carlos Forero

    4 (23)
    Я профессиональный разработчик и трейдер с более чем десятилетним опытом работы на рынках капитала и создания алгоритмических портфелей. Я специализируюсь на передовых автоматизированных системах и инструментах технического анализа для MetaTrader.
    ⚙️ Философия разработки
    22 продукта 2 комментария
  • Версия: 1.98
  • Обновлено: 4 августа 2026
  • Активации: 5

Description

Helps you detect the structure of the market, using different types of Smart Money concepts. This should help you to upgrade your trading strategy in every way.

MT5 Version Here

Smart Money Features:

  • Color candle to signal the type of structure
  • Shows CHOCH and BOS
  • Equal Lows and Highs
  • Order Blocks Internal and Swings
  • Weak and strongs high and lows
  • Fair Value Gaps
  • High and Lows in daily weekly and monthly timeframes
  • Premium and discount Zones

KEY LINKS: How to Install  – Frequent Questions All Products 

How is this indicator useful?

  • It will allow you to trade on the order’s direction, once its direction has been identified.
  • It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, everytime they occur in a given zones.
  • You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support levels. Be mindful that you can use these levels as take profit zones.
  • You’ll be able to combine this indicator with trend and institutional patterns.
  • FInd the current structure of the market

Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc). Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.  

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
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ECM Channel MT4
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Color Trend FX
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Linear Trend Predictor
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
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Carlos Forero
Индикаторы
Description Very robust and powerful indicator, which allows through its 4 components, trade the market in trend or not trending conditions. it based on a very reliable trading strategy and gives you all you need to be succesful in trading. KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  –  How to Install   –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is Clever Scalper Pro useful to you? A complete and reliable trading strategy. Easy to understand and trade Allow to identify trend, confirm it, look for retraceme
Clever Order Blocks MT5
Carlos Forero
Индикаторы
Description Very precise patterns to detect: entry signals as well as breakout, support and resistance reversal patterns. It points out zones in which, with a high probability, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed. Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  -  All Products  How is this indi
Clever TDI Pro MT5
Carlos Forero
Индикаторы
Description: The indicator shows the TDI indicator in a separate window, and with the RSI component, the indicator finds possible divergences with M or W patterns. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Functions: Finds Market Makers patterns. Finds extremes or exhaustion into the market. Looks for a trend continuation. Content: TDI Indicator Divergence and M or W Signals Note 1:  This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You shoul
Clever Trend Force MT5
Carlos Forero
Индикаторы
KEY LINKS:  Indicator Manual  –  How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Description: Indicator which uses trend, breakout and reversal innovative indicators to show a complete visual trading strategy, with transparent metrics. It follows simple visual patterns, which will improve your trading significantly. Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here. Outstanding Features Shows current
Clever Trend Oasis MT5
Carlos Forero
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The indicator is based on a proven successful strategy. It shows buys and sello signals with suggested stop and target. In the same way, it calculates the essential trading analysis statistics as successful and profit ratio. KEY LINKS:  Indicator Manual  –  How to Install  -  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Indicator features Effective and understandable signals. It can be used as a complete trading strategy. Complete trading statistics to evaluate the indicator performance. It shows exact
Clever Price Action MT5
Carlos Forero
Индикаторы
Description Price action patterns detection that can work as triggers in any trading strategy, It include Flag, Flag Top, Flag 1234, and micro pullback patterns Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   How is this indicator useful?  You can use the indicator signals as a trigger to entry in the market and complement any trading strategy. Components Note 1:  This indicator should only be considered a
Clever Smart MT5
Carlos Forero
Индикаторы
Description Helps you detect the structure of the market, using different types of Smart Money concepts. This should help you to upgrade your trading strategy in every way. Smart Money Features: Color candle to signal the type of structure Shows CHOCH and BOS Equal Lows and Highs Order Blocks Internal and Swings Weak and strongs high and lows Fair Value Gaps High and Lows in daily weekly and monthly timeframes Premium and discount Zones KEY LINKS:   How to Install   –  Frequent Questions  -  All
Clever Gold Pulse Scalper
Carlos Forero
Индикаторы
< h2 > Clever Gold Pulse Scalper MT5 </ h2 > < p >< strong > Clever Gold Pulse Scalper MT5 </ strong > — это визуальный сигнальный индикатор для трейдеров, которые анализируют краткосрочные движения < strong > XAUUSD / GOLD </ strong > . </ p > < p > Индикатор ориентирован на импульсные входы: моменты, когда направление тренда, моментум, волатильность и рыночные условия достаточно согласованы для отображения возможной покупки или продажи. Он не открывает сделки автоматически. Индикатор рисует
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lmd
386
lmd 2025.11.05 15:37 
 

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exnovichok
71
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Ritik Gupta
36
Ritik Gupta 2025.01.03 15:41 
 

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Carlos Forero
49158
Ответ разработчика Carlos Forero 2025.01.09 04:33
let me fix it. sorry about that issue
itff
14
itff 2025.01.03 10:39 
 

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Bolsa Invest
187
Bolsa Invest 2025.01.02 21:15 
 

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Алексей Салюк
18
Алексей Салюк 2025.01.02 14:07 
 

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xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.08.25 21:26 
 

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Solomon Mbir
145
Solomon Mbir 2024.08.19 22:36 
 

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vandreifx
224
vandreifx 2024.05.18 09:36 
 

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Jozsef Mark Toth
411
Jozsef Mark Toth 2024.05.10 11:11 
 

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Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 10:08 
 

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Bramanto Aji
124
Bramanto Aji 2024.04.28 14:17 
 

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pipyoda
46
pipyoda 2024.03.13 19:04 
 

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Mitchell Lee
59
Mitchell Lee 2024.03.13 08:59 
 

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09122017109
86
09122017109 2024.01.21 18:19 
 

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Hunter217
49
Hunter217 2024.01.19 17:25 
 

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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2023.12.14 07:35 
 

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aodthth
440
aodthth 2023.12.11 13:43 
 

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Tony Gregg
815
Tony Gregg 2023.11.28 18:32 
 

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Afonsobuene
24
Afonsobuene 2023.10.01 06:26 
 

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