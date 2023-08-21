Clever Smart

4.76

Description

Helps you detect the structure of the market, using different types of Smart Money concepts. This should help you to upgrade your trading strategy in every way.

Smart Money Features:

  • Color candle to signal the type of structure
  • Shows CHOCH and BOS
  • Equal Lows and Highs
  • Order Blocks Internal and Swings
  • Weak and strongs high and lows
  • Fair Value Gaps
  • High and Lows in daily weekly and monthly timeframes
  • Premium and discount Zones

How is this indicator useful?

  • It will allow you to trade on the order’s direction, once its direction has been identified.
  • It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, everytime they occur in a given zones.
  • You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support levels. Be mindful that you can use these levels as take profit zones.
  • You’ll be able to combine this indicator with trend and institutional patterns.
  • FInd the current structure of the market

Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc). Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.  

Recensioni 27
lmd
206
lmd 2025.11.05 15:37 
 

Great indicator, thanks for share man. Could you add the option to extend Bos and Choch lines?

exnovichok
66
exnovichok 2025.02.14 21:40 
 

Круто! Лучше не создашь! Десять балов!

Ritik Gupta
35
Ritik Gupta 2025.01.03 15:41 
 

Indicator is very good but it has stopped working on mt4 terminal... I want to tell the creator of this indicator that please provide this indicator once again because it is very usefull tool in my trading setup

Carlos Forero
48578
Risposta dello sviluppatore Carlos Forero 2025.01.09 04:33
let me fix it. sorry about that issue
itff
14
itff 2025.01.03 10:39 
 

hi,this is a very good indicator it has just disappeared of the charts i reinstalled it but just the same it does not appear on the charts can anyone help with this

Bolsa Invest
177
Bolsa Invest 2025.01.02 21:15 
 

Thank you very much friend for solving the problem!

Hello friend, the indicator stopped working.

Алексей Салюк
18
Алексей Салюк 2025.01.02 14:07 
 

Nice Indicator. Now it stopped working.

xlxAxlx
1473
xlxAxlx 2024.08.25 21:26 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Solomon Mbir
145
Solomon Mbir 2024.08.19 22:36 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

vandreifx
224
vandreifx 2024.05.18 09:36 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Jozsef Mark Toth
320
Jozsef Mark Toth 2024.05.10 11:11 
 

I love this indicator fro. The first moment I seen it . So so accurate signals.. combined with my knowledge .. opens my eyes to certain things that boosts my profitability with 50% at least . I reconnd to everybody to use this indicator Crystal clear signals .. it's a money printing .. if you have a little knowledge in trading ... thanks absolutely 5star

Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 10:08 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Bramanto Aji
124
Bramanto Aji 2024.04.28 14:17 
 

Very Nice Indicator. Easy to use and very powerful.

pipyoda
36
pipyoda 2024.03.13 19:04 
 

Great indicator

Mitchell Lee
58
Mitchell Lee 2024.03.13 08:59 
 

Combine with the confluence or agreement of 2 or 3 more indicators and it is a very good indicator. Also it's even better if you get 2 or 3 time frames all in agreement for price direction for confidence of trade going long or short. Highly recommended. Regards, Mitch

09122017109
86
09122017109 2024.01.21 18:19 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Hunter217
49
Hunter217 2024.01.19 17:25 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2023.12.14 07:35 
 

Very good tool, nice support and resistances and has many other functional options to do technical analysis with your chart, the candles need a little work...but overall very effective trading tool!

aodthth
441
aodthth 2023.12.11 13:43 
 

Excellent tool. Thank you.

Tony Gregg
816
Tony Gregg 2023.11.28 18:32 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Afonsobuene
24
Afonsobuene 2023.10.01 06:26 
 

Top demais.

