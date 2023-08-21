Clever Smart
- Indicatori
- Carlos Forero
- Versione: 1.97
- Aggiornato: 9 gennaio 2025
Description
Helps you detect the structure of the market, using different types of Smart Money concepts. This should help you to upgrade your trading strategy in every way.
Smart Money Features:
- Color candle to signal the type of structure
- Shows CHOCH and BOS
- Equal Lows and Highs
- Order Blocks Internal and Swings
- Weak and strongs high and lows
- Fair Value Gaps
- High and Lows in daily weekly and monthly timeframes
- Premium and discount Zones
How is this indicator useful?
- It will allow you to trade on the order’s direction, once its direction has been identified.
- It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, everytime they occur in a given zones.
- You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support levels. Be mindful that you can use these levels as take profit zones.
- You’ll be able to combine this indicator with trend and institutional patterns.
- FInd the current structure of the market
Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc). Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.
Great indicator, thanks for share man. Could you add the option to extend Bos and Choch lines?