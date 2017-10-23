PZ Fibonacci

4.8

Are you tired of plotting fibonacci retracements or extensions manually? This indicator displays fibonacci retracements or extensions automatically, calculated from two different price points, without human intervention or manual object anchoring. 

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Easy to use
  • Manual anchoring is not needed
  • Perfect for price confluence studies
  • The indicator evaluates if retracements or extensions are needed
  • Once drawn, you can manually edit the Fibo anchors

The indicator adapts to your chart size and zoom:

  • Zoom out to get the big picture
  • Zoom in to dive into price action


Settings

  • Amplitude - amount of bars between alternative price points of the short term Fibo object
  • Behavior - indicator can draw two Fibo objects, just the latest one, or just the complete chart one
  • Drawing Settings - the block is self-explanatory

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

Reviews 16
Flavia S
46
Flavia S 2023.01.29 18:03 
 

love it

simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2022.08.11 17:04 
 

This is a great indicator. Only used for a day and it's already highlighted some excellent entries based on Fib levels. Thanks for your generosity in providing this for free :)

hwschmidt
258
hwschmidt 2021.09.05 21:02 
 

Einfach zu bedienen. Genial

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Transform your trading approach with reliable bullish and bearish patterns [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] This indicator evaluates volatility and price directionality simultaneously, which finds the following events. Decisive and sudden price movements Large hammers/shooting stars patterns Strong breakouts backed by most market participants Indecisive but volatile market situations It is an extremely easy to use indicator... The blue
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Spot high-probability trades: sandwich bar breakouts at your fingertips This indicator detects Sandwich Bars of several ranges, an extremely reliable breakout pattern. A sandwich setup consists on a single bar that engulfs several past bars, breaking and rejecting the complete price range. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Easy and effective usage Customizable bar ranges Customizable color selections The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound ale
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PZ Flat Market Index MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
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Identify trending and flat markets effortlessly This indicator calculates how much has a symbol moved in relative terms to find trending or flat markets. It displays what percentage of the latest price range is directional. It can be used to avoid trading in flat markets, or to find flat markets to execute range-bound trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] A value of zero means the market is absolutely flat A value of 100
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Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2024.01.28 16:34 
 

Top...

Flavia S
46
Flavia S 2023.01.29 18:03 
 

love it

simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2022.08.11 17:04 
 

This is a great indicator. Only used for a day and it's already highlighted some excellent entries based on Fib levels. Thanks for your generosity in providing this for free :)

Harold Mahecha
20
Harold Mahecha 2022.06.10 18:39 
 

muy bueno nos ahorra el trazar fibo manual

hwschmidt
258
hwschmidt 2021.09.05 21:02 
 

Einfach zu bedienen. Genial

kwanna
24
kwanna 2021.05.09 19:04 
 

Great tool!!

anggakarsa
14
anggakarsa 2021.04.24 09:37 
 

Nice work

Oratile10
19
Oratile10 2021.04.22 13:23 
 

It' s a very good and reliable indicator. Thank you

Lamplighter0055
86
Lamplighter0055 2021.04.08 14:26 
 

Works well with the double fibo draw.

Tariq69
44
Tariq69 2021.03.17 06:33 
 

Well done, thanks

Ali CELIK
108
Ali CELIK 2021.03.11 14:49 
 

very useful

RK99
2802
RK99 2021.02.05 12:36 
 

Fibs user you will love it, it is 100% automatic drawn perfectly. It is useful to my trading system.

Zachary David Cox
923
Zachary David Cox 2020.12.27 15:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

befonk
69
befonk 2020.10.17 08:24 
 

Very clear and helpful indicator

Stephen Stenberg
101
Stephen Stenberg 2020.09.10 22:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Issara Seeboonrueang
8298
Issara Seeboonrueang 2020.08.24 07:31 
 

It's a good auto Fibo, Facilitate. Thank you

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