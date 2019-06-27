Clever Scalper Pro MT5

Description

Very robust and powerful indicator, which allows through its 4 components, trade the market in trend or not trending conditions. it based on a very reliable trading strategy and gives you all you need to be succesful in trading.

KEY LINKS: Indicator Manual – How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Products

How is Clever Scalper Pro useful to you?

A complete and reliable trading strategy.

Easy to understand and trade

Allow to identify trend, confirm it, look for retracement and trade with a trigger.

Is useful in any asset and timeframe

it send Chart, Push and Email Alerts

Components

Trend Leds: Allow to identify the trend or no trend of market.

Confirmation Leds: Allow to confirm trend direction through of its momentum

Extreme Leds: Show that the price is at a short term extreme, or making a retracement.

Trigger Leds: Determine the time event when you should trade.

Arrows: Signals the events where the previous 4 components align.

Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc). Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.

About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.



