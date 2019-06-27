Clever Scalper Pro MT5
- Indicators
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Carlos ForeroI am a professional developer and trader with over a decade of experience in capital markets and the creation of algorithmic portfolios. I specialize in advanced automated systems and technical analysis tools for MetaTrader.
⚙️ Development Philosophy
- Version: 3.30
- Updated: 27 March 2025
- Activations: 5
Description
Very robust and powerful indicator, which allows through its 4 components, trade the market in trend or not trending conditions. it based on a very reliable trading strategy and gives you all you need to be succesful in trading.
KEY LINKS: Indicator Manual – How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Products
How is Clever Scalper Pro useful to you?
- A complete and reliable trading strategy.
- Easy to understand and trade
- Allow to identify trend, confirm it, look for retracement and trade with a trigger.
- Is useful in any asset and timeframe
- it send Chart, Push and Email Alerts
Components
- Trend Leds: Allow to identify the trend or no trend of market.
- Confirmation Leds: Allow to confirm trend direction through of its momentum
- Extreme Leds: Show that the price is at a short term extreme, or making a retracement.
- Trigger Leds: Determine the time event when you should trade.
- Arrows: Signals the events where the previous 4 components align.
Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc). Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.
About Author:
Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.
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