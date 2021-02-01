Clever Power Candles

  • Indicators
  • Carlos Forero
    Carlos Forero

    Carlos Forero

    4 (23)
    I am a professional developer and trader with over a decade of experience in capital markets and the creation of algorithmic portfolios. I specialize in advanced automated systems and technical analysis tools for MetaTrader.
    ⚙️ Development Philosophy
    22 products 2 comments
  • Version: 1.24
  • Updated: 27 March 2025
  • Activations: 5

Description

Candle Power Color indicator which shows when the market is trending and when it is in a sideway movement

KEY LINKS: How to Install – Frequent Questions All Product

How is this indicator useful?

  • It allow to detect trend and sideway movements in market
  • NEVER repaints.
  • It adapts to any market and asset.
  • It can support any other trading strategy.

Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc).

Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.   

About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Carlos Forero
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Description: The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending This indicator determines the direction of the trend Components Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction
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Clever Market Profile LVNs MT5
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Description The indicator uses market profile theory to show the most relevant trading zones, on a daily basis. The zones to be shown are LVN (low volume nodes) and POC (point of control). An LVN zone is one which represents price areas with the least time or volume throughout the day. Typically, these areas indicate a supply or demand initiative, and in the future, they can turn into important breakout or retracement zones. A POC zone is one which represents price areas with the most time or vo
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Carlos Forero
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Description Better version of MACD indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization KEY LINKS:  How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? NEVER repaints. Detect best parameters of MACD indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period. This indicator can be used as a visual strategy, following the recommendations of entry, stop, and targets. Indicator features It can be used as a complete trading st
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Description Very precise patterns to detect: entry signals as well as breakout, support and resistance reversal patterns. It points out zones in which, with a high probability, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed.  KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  –  How to Install   –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? It will allow you to trade on the order’s direction, once its direction has been id
Clever TDI Pro
Carlos Forero
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Description: The indicator shows the TDI indicator in a separate window, and with the RSI component, the indicator finds possible divergences with M or W patterns. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  -   Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Functions: Finds Market Makers patterns. Finds extremes or exhaustion into the market. Looks for a trend continuation. Content: TDI Indicator Divergence and M or W Signals Note 1:  This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You shoul
Clever Trend Force
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Description: Indicator which uses trend, breakout and reversal innovative indicators to show a complete visual trading strategy, with transparent metrics. It follows simple visual patterns, which will improve your trading significantly. Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  –   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Outstanding Features Shows cur
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Description: The indicator predicts, with a specific probability, if the actual candlestick range will expand or contract compared to the range of a previous candle. Furthermore, the indicator shows the possible high or low of the actual candle, based on trend direction. (Recommended for Daily, Weekly, or Monthly timeframes). KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  –  How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How to use the indicator: Determines, with a certain probability, if there will b
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Description The indicator measures a currency’s relative strength, on different timeframes, through certain percentile spread analysis. This allows you to compare which are the strongest currency pairs, against the weakest pairs. These spreads are based on comparison against USD. KEY LINKS:  Indicator Manual  –  How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is "Clever Spread Currencies Strength" useful to you? This indicator determines a currency’s strength for different timeframe
Clever Breaker MM Zones
Carlos Forero
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Description Complete breaker market maker Key zones indicator, It provides precise zones where could be an excellent break or reversal opportunity. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  -  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, every time they occur in a given zone. NEVER repaints. It signals clear possible money management levels as stop and take profit. You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support lev
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Description Better version of RSI indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? NEVER repaints. Detect best parameters of RSI indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period. This indicator can be used as
Clever Smart
Carlos Forero
Indicators
Description Helps you detect the structure of the market, using different types of Smart Money concepts. This should help you to upgrade your trading strategy in every way. MT5 Version Here Smart Money Features: Color candle to signal the type of structure Shows CHOCH and BOS Equal Lows and Highs Order Blocks Internal and Swings Weak and strongs high and lows Fair Value Gaps High and Lows in daily weekly and monthly timeframes Premium and discount Zones KEY LINKS:   How to Install   –  Frequent
Clever Vertex
Carlos Forero
Experts
EA that detects reversion patterns to enter the market at the best possible conditions. It uses a reentry system with a establish stop, and risk control system. Timeframe: H1 Recommeded Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Recommended Min Account Size: 10.000 USD Signal:    Very Low Risk Features: Automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading; The advisor increases the volume of transactions according to the size of the deposit, including taking into account the earned profit, which makes it pos
Clever Nest
Carlos Forero
Experts
This EA trades with a breakout strategy, it try to detect the best levels to trade and its designed to trade the GBPUSD and EURUSD Signal EAs:   https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1726841 Assets: GBPUSD, EURUSD TimeFrame: H1 Features: Automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading; The advisor increases the volume of transactions according to the size of the deposit, including taking into account the earned profit, which makes it possible to achieve compound interest; Fully automated;
Clever Scalper Pro MT5
Carlos Forero
Indicators
Description Very robust and powerful indicator, which allows through its 4 components, trade the market in trend or not trending conditions. it based on a very reliable trading strategy and gives you all you need to be succesful in trading. KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  –  How to Install   –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is Clever Scalper Pro useful to you? A complete and reliable trading strategy. Easy to understand and trade Allow to identify trend, confirm it, look for retraceme
Clever Order Blocks MT5
Carlos Forero
Indicators
Description Very precise patterns to detect: entry signals as well as breakout, support and resistance reversal patterns. It points out zones in which, with a high probability, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed. Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   Indicator Manual  -  All Products  How is this indi
Clever TDI Pro MT5
Carlos Forero
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Description: The indicator shows the TDI indicator in a separate window, and with the RSI component, the indicator finds possible divergences with M or W patterns. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Functions: Finds Market Makers patterns. Finds extremes or exhaustion into the market. Looks for a trend continuation. Content: TDI Indicator Divergence and M or W Signals Note 1:  This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You shoul
Clever Trend Force MT5
Carlos Forero
Indicators
KEY LINKS:  Indicator Manual  –  How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Description: Indicator which uses trend, breakout and reversal innovative indicators to show a complete visual trading strategy, with transparent metrics. It follows simple visual patterns, which will improve your trading significantly. Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here. Outstanding Features Shows current
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Carlos Forero
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is based on a proven successful strategy. It shows buys and sello signals with suggested stop and target. In the same way, it calculates the essential trading analysis statistics as successful and profit ratio. KEY LINKS:  Indicator Manual  –  How to Install  -  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  Indicator features Effective and understandable signals. It can be used as a complete trading strategy. Complete trading statistics to evaluate the indicator performance. It shows exact
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Carlos Forero
Indicators
Description Price action patterns detection that can work as triggers in any trading strategy, It include Flag, Flag Top, Flag 1234, and micro pullback patterns Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   How is this indicator useful?  You can use the indicator signals as a trigger to entry in the market and complement any trading strategy. Components Note 1:  This indicator should only be considered a
Clever Smart MT5
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Description Helps you detect the structure of the market, using different types of Smart Money concepts. This should help you to upgrade your trading strategy in every way. Smart Money Features: Color candle to signal the type of structure Shows CHOCH and BOS Equal Lows and Highs Order Blocks Internal and Swings Weak and strongs high and lows Fair Value Gaps High and Lows in daily weekly and monthly timeframes Premium and discount Zones KEY LINKS:   How to Install   –  Frequent Questions  -  All
Clever Gold Pulse Scalper
Carlos Forero
Indicators
Clever Gold Pulse Scalper MT5 Clever Gold Pulse Scalper MT5 is a visual signal indicator designed for traders who analyze short-term movements in XAUUSD / GOLD . The indicator focuses on pulse-style entries: moments where trend direction, momentum, volatility and market conditions align enough to mark a possible buy or sell setup. It does not open trades automatically. It draws clean arrows on the chart, projects ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit reference levels for each signal, and shows a c
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