Clever Power Candles

Description

Candle Power Color indicator which shows when the market is trending and when it is in a sideway movement

KEY LINKS: How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Product

How is this indicator useful?

It allow to detect trend and sideway movements in market

NEVER repaints.

It adapts to any market and asset.

It can support any other trading strategy.

Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc).

Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.

About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.