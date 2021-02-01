Clever Power Candles
- Indicators
-
Carlos ForeroI am a professional developer and trader with over a decade of experience in capital markets and the creation of algorithmic portfolios. I specialize in advanced automated systems and technical analysis tools for MetaTrader.
⚙️ Development Philosophy
- Version: 1.24
- Updated: 27 March 2025
- Activations: 5
Description
Candle Power Color indicator which shows when the market is trending and when it is in a sideway movement
KEY LINKS: How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Product
How is this indicator useful?
- It allow to detect trend and sideway movements in market
- NEVER repaints.
- It adapts to any market and asset.
- It can support any other trading strategy.
Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc).
Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.
About Author:
Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.
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