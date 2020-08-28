Clever Trend Oasis MT5

The indicator is based on a proven successful strategy. It shows buys and sello signals with suggested stop and target. In the same way, it calculates the essential trading analysis statistics as successful and profit ratio.

KEY LINKS: Indicator Manual – How to Install - Frequent Questions - All Products

Effective and understandable signals.

It can be used as a complete trading strategy.

Complete trading statistics to evaluate the indicator performance.

It shows exact exit points.

It shows the real profit expectancy through its profit factor, risk/reward, and successful ratio indicators.

The indicator doesn´t repaint.

It works in all symbols.

Integrated alerts.

It can integrate with any robot or expert adviser.

This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc).This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.

Display Metrics

All the following metrics are calculated based on selected Money Management strategies and don´t consider account commissions, spreads, swaps, or any other transactional cost:

Number of Trades.

Win/Loss.

Points earned in closed winning operations

Points lost in closed losing operations

Net Points: Points earned minus points lost

Success Ratio: Percentage of winning operations

Profit Ratio: Points earned / Points lost

Reward/Risk: Average points earned / Average points lost

Parameters:

Indicator parameter:

Signal Parameter: Sensibility parameter of the indicator

ATR Sensitivity: ATR Sensibility Parameter.

Candles to calculate: Candles to calculate the indicator

Show Display, Objects, and Indicator.

Money management Parameters:

Money Management Strategy: Define what method used to calculate the Display Indicators (Exit on TP1, Close the trade when the price reach target 1; Exit on TP2, Close the trade when price reach target 2 and set a break-even stop in open price when price reach target 1; Partial Exits, Close half of the trade on target 1, half on target 2. and set a break-even stop in open price when price reach target 1.)

Trading method: Select if you can trade in the same direction repeatedly

Stop Type: Selection between stop type

Multiplier Range Stop: Multiplier If range stop method is selected

Multiplier of Target 1

Multiplier of Target 2

Limitation of TP2 based on TP1

Other Parameters

Alerts parameters

Objects color, size and style parameters

Display parameters.

We recommend trade in an asset that show a profit factor of the last 1000 candles of at least 1.1. Also, you can apply trend, currency strength, among other filters, to adapt the signals to your personal strategy.

About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.







