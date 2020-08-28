Clever Trend Oasis MT5

5
  • Indicators
  • Carlos Forero
    Carlos Forero

    Carlos Forero

    4 (23)
    I am a professional developer and trader with over a decade of experience in capital markets and the creation of algorithmic portfolios. I specialize in advanced automated systems and technical analysis tools for MetaTrader.
    ⚙️ Development Philosophy
    22 products 2 comments
  • Version: 1.286
  • Updated: 29 December 2023
  • Activations: 5

The indicator is based on a proven successful strategy. It shows buys and sello signals with suggested stop and target. In the same way, it calculates the essential trading analysis statistics as successful and profit ratio.

KEY LINKS: Indicator Manual – How to Install - Frequent Questions All Products 

Indicator features
  • Effective and understandable signals.
  • It can be used as a complete trading strategy.
  • Complete trading statistics to evaluate the indicator performance.
  • It shows exact exit points.
  • It shows the real profit expectancy through its profit factor, risk/reward, and successful ratio indicators.
  • The indicator doesn´t repaint.
  • It works in all symbols.
  • Integrated alerts.
  • It can integrate with any robot or expert adviser.
Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc). Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.  

Display Metrics

All the following metrics are calculated based on selected Money Management strategies and don´t consider account commissions, spreads, swaps, or any other transactional cost:

  • Number of Trades.
  • Win/Loss.
  • Points earned in closed winning operations
  • Points lost in closed losing operations
  • Net Points: Points earned minus points lost
  • Success Ratio: Percentage of winning operations
  • Profit Ratio: Points earned / Points lost
  • Reward/Risk: Average points earned / Average points lost

Parameters:

Indicator parameter:

  • Signal Parameter: Sensibility parameter of the indicator
  • ATR Sensitivity: ATR Sensibility Parameter.
  • Candles to calculate: Candles to calculate the indicator
  • Show Display, Objects, and Indicator.

Money management Parameters:

  • Money Management Strategy: Define what method used to calculate the Display Indicators (Exit on TP1, Close the trade when the price reach target 1; Exit on TP2, Close the trade when price reach target 2 and set a break-even stop in open price when price reach target 1; Partial Exits, Close half of the trade on target 1, half on target 2. and set a break-even stop in open price when price reach target 1.)
  • Trading method: Select if you can trade in the same direction repeatedly
  • Stop Type: Selection between stop type
  • Multiplier Range Stop: Multiplier If range stop method is selected
  • Multiplier of Target 1
  • Multiplier of Target 2
  • Limitation of TP2 based on TP1

Other Parameters

  • Alerts parameters
  • Objects color, size and style parameters
  • Display parameters.

We recommend trade in an asset that show a profit factor of the last 1000 candles of at least 1.1. Also, you can apply trend, currency strength, among other filters, to adapt the signals to your personal strategy.

About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.



Reviews 2
Jeff Ferguson
1108
Jeff Ferguson 2020.09.28 20:23 
 

Having spent far too much money on indicators in the past, I can honestly say that this one delivers after a month of use. Rarely will an author combine an indicator's performance, not measured is TP hit percentages, etc., but in terms of profitability. This indicator really does set a new standard.

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yurdik1
21
yurdik1 2020.11.13 06:12 
 

Can I get a refund for this indicator? This is not serious, a simple average with a period of 55 is taken and its breakout by the price, and this is all for $ 98

Carlos Forero
49159
Reply from developer Carlos Forero 2021.12.30 19:08
Hi yurdik, what you are saying about how the indicator is built is not true, if you consider that the indicator is not useful for you, please write to the service desk,
Jeff Ferguson
1108
Jeff Ferguson 2020.09.28 20:23 
 

Having spent far too much money on indicators in the past, I can honestly say that this one delivers after a month of use. Rarely will an author combine an indicator's performance, not measured is TP hit percentages, etc., but in terms of profitability. This indicator really does set a new standard.

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