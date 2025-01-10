Clever Price Action MT5

Description

Price action patterns detection that can work as triggers in any trading strategy, It include Flag, Flag Top, Flag 1234, and micro pullback patterns

Support: We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free.

If you believe in what we do Support Us Here.

How is this indicator useful?

You can use the indicator signals as a trigger to entry in the market and complement any trading strategy.

Components

Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc). Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.





About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.



