Clever Smart

Description

Helps you detect the structure of the market, using different types of Smart Money concepts. This should help you to upgrade your trading strategy in every way.

MT5 Version Here

Smart Money Features:

Color candle to signal the type of structure

Shows CHOCH and BOS

Equal Lows and Highs

Order Blocks Internal and Swings

Weak and strongs high and lows

Fair Value Gaps

High and Lows in daily weekly and monthly timeframes

Premium and discount Zones

KEY LINKS: How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Products

How is this indicator useful?

It will allow you to trade on the order’s direction, once its direction has been identified.

It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, everytime they occur in a given zones.

You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support levels. Be mindful that you can use these levels as take profit zones.

You’ll be able to combine this indicator with trend and institutional patterns.

FInd the current structure of the market

Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc). Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.