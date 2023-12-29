Clever Trend Force MT5
- Indicators
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Carlos ForeroI am a professional developer and trader with over a decade of experience in capital markets and the creation of algorithmic portfolios. I specialize in advanced automated systems and technical analysis tools for MetaTrader.
⚙️ Development Philosophy
- Version: 1.44
- Updated: 29 December 2023
- Activations: 5
KEY LINKS: Indicator Manual – How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Products
Description:
Indicator which uses trend, breakout and reversal innovative indicators to show a complete visual trading strategy, with transparent metrics. It follows simple visual patterns, which will improve your trading significantly.
Support: We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free.
If you believe in what we do Support Us Here.
Outstanding Features
- Shows current trends and changes amongst them.
- Shows possible levels of exhaustion for a current trend.
- No repaint version and we provide a set adapted to each asset.
- MA Indicator to detect short-term changes of a trend.
Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc).
Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.
About Author:
Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.