Clever Trend Force MT5

KEY LINKS: Indicator Manual – How to Install – Frequent Questions - All Products

Description:

Indicator which uses trend, breakout and reversal innovative indicators to show a complete visual trading strategy, with transparent metrics. It follows simple visual patterns, which will improve your trading significantly.

Support: We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free.

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Outstanding Features

Shows current trends and changes amongst them.

Shows possible levels of exhaustion for a current trend.

No repaint version and we provide a set adapted to each asset.

MA Indicator to detect short-term changes of a trend.

Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc).

Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.

About Author:

Carlos Forero, Member of Clever Trading Club, private organization with the purpose of design clever solutions to generate constant profits with adapted risk.