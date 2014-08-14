Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here. It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart.

Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions, as well as conditions for re-activations and the number of possible activations.

Active Lines helps you easily organize various trading strategies connected with trendlines, support and resistance lines. For example, for trading inside a channel, trading in a triangle, grid of orders, etc.

Attaching a task to a line is easy - press the left mouse button on the line and hold it until a window appears, where you can set/modify/check tasks. Line colors and names do not matter for Active Lines.

Features

The intuitive interface of the program. Two separate windows: The list of all lines with tasks; All tasks for a separate line. Windows can be moved and hidden.

Can work with 6 types of lines: Horizontal line; Trendline; Fibonacci lines; Equidistant Channel; Standard Deviation channel; Regression channel.

2 types of events: break through and rollback to the line.

13 main actions for the task: Alert - a sound alert, a message on the screen, an email, push-notification, switch to the chart on top of all other charts; Buy, Sell - sending an appropriate market order with specified Stop Loss and Take Profit if necessary; Close - closing a position, partial closing, part to close can be specified as a percentage; Modify - modifying Stop Loss and/or Take Profit of an open position; Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Buy Stop Limit, Sell Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop Limit - placing pending orders, a separate identifier can be set to each order to be used when deleting orders; Delete Orders - deleting pending orders; Stop Tasks - canceling tasks on a specific line. This action allows to cancel tasks of a line if another line is crossed.

Up to 15 tasks for one line. Tasks are executed sequentially, from left to right, as they are located in the tasks window. Tasks can be moved dragged relative to each other to set them in the right order.

2 trade operation execution modes: synchronous and asynchronous. In synchronous mode, the first task is to open a position, the next task is to set Take Profit and Stop Loss. In asynchronous mode, you can almost simultaneously place up to 15 pending orders.

Task re-activation.

A line can be deleted after all tasks are completed. Available only for horizontal and trend lines.

Most of parameters in tasks are set by simple drag-n-drop of additional lines which appear when you edit a task.

Each task has its individual log.

Line can be set as segments to limit the activity of tasks in time.

The number of lines with tasks is not limited.

Lines with active tasks are marked with an animated locator icon.

"Highlighting" of lines.

You can save and upload sets of tasks as templates. Templates are saved in files with the ".tsk" extension. The templates can be saved in both the local terminal folder and in the shared folder available to all the terminals on the computer.

Protection against accidental events - disabling tasks if line is moved close to the price.

You can limit the volume of an opened position and the number of placed orders in one direction.

Support of software restart: tasks are not lost during program/terminal restart.

Interactive help on task parameters.



