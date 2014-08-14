Active Lines

5

Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here. It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart.

Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions, as well as conditions for re-activations and the number of possible activations.

Active Lines helps you easily organize various trading strategies connected with trendlines, support and resistance lines. For example, for trading inside a channel, trading in a triangle, grid of orders, etc.

Attaching a task to a line is easy - press the left mouse button on the line and hold it until a window appears, where you can set/modify/check tasks. Line colors and names do not matter for Active Lines.

Features

  • The intuitive interface of the program. Two separate windows:
    • The list of all lines with tasks;
    • All tasks for a separate line. Windows can be moved and hidden.
  • Can work with 6 types of lines:
    • Horizontal line;
    • Trendline;
    • Fibonacci lines;
    • Equidistant Channel;
    • Standard Deviation channel;
    • Regression channel.
  • 2 types of events: break through and rollback to the line.
  • 13 main actions for the task:
    • Alert - a sound alert, a message on the screen, an email, push-notification, switch to the chart on top of all other charts;
    • Buy, Sell - sending an appropriate market order with specified Stop Loss and Take Profit if necessary;
    • Close - closing a position, partial closing, part to close can be specified as a percentage;
    • Modify - modifying Stop Loss and/or Take Profit of an open position;
    • Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Buy Stop Limit, Sell Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop Limit - placing pending orders, a separate identifier can be set to each order to be used when deleting orders;
    • Delete Orders - deleting pending orders;
    • Stop Tasks - canceling tasks on a specific line. This action allows to cancel tasks of a line if another line is crossed.
  • Up to 15 tasks for one line. Tasks are executed sequentially, from left to right, as they are located in the tasks window. Tasks can be moved dragged relative to each other to set them in the right order.
  • 2 trade operation execution modes: synchronous and asynchronous. In synchronous mode, the first task is to open a position, the next task is to set Take Profit and Stop Loss. In asynchronous mode, you can almost simultaneously place up to 15 pending orders.
  • Task re-activation.
  • A line can be deleted after all tasks are completed. Available only for horizontal and trend lines.
  • Most of parameters in tasks are set by simple drag-n-drop of additional lines which appear when you edit a task.
  • Each task has its individual log.
  • Line can be set as segments to limit the activity of tasks in time.
  • The number of lines with tasks is not limited.
  • Lines with active tasks are marked with an animated locator icon.
  • "Highlighting" of lines.
  • You can save and upload sets of tasks as templates. Templates are saved in files with the ".tsk" extension. The templates can be saved in both the local terminal folder and in the shared folder available to all the terminals on the computer.
  • Protection against accidental events - disabling tasks if line is moved close to the price.
  • You can limit the volume of an opened position and the number of placed orders in one direction.
  • Support of software restart: tasks are not lost during program/terminal restart.
  • Interactive help on task parameters.


Reviews 4
petrzagurskii
110
petrzagurskii 2021.05.09 06:38 
 

Это - лучший продукт, с которым лично мне приходилось сталкиваться. БРАВО Автору! Можно прописать - любой каприз! Ничего подобного не видел. И дело не в программном коде (о чем не могу судить совсем), а в продуманности самой идеи и выстроенных логических цепочка. Продукт - не для тех, кто ищет простоту (хотя, и данный сценарий можно реализовать), а кто пытается выстроить свои сценарии. Удивительная по возможностям утилита! Автор, просто недооценён! Такие продукты должны стоить намного дороже! И ещё! Есть огромное количество узкоспециализированных советников, которые стоят намного дороже. Фактически, это - конструктор советников! Для окончательного конструктора этой утилите не хватает только сохранения написанных сценариев. Поддержка автора, практически моментальная!!!

zbairen985
440
zbairen985 2021.03.18 17:17 
 

如果再加上网格挂单功能就更好了。

Recommended products
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilities
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Pionex Crypto Data and History for MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
Pionex Live MT5 Data and History -- Add the API address to Tools > Expert Advisor api.pionex.com ws.pionex.com Steps : Create Symbols Select CreateSymbols = true Restart MT5 Terminal (Most important) Select Symbols to marketwatch for which you want to load history and live data 1. Add utility to any chart and Select Mode = LiveUpdate to get trade data on chart 2. Add utility to any chart and Select Mode = History to fill history to desired date and time Use MaxDate to add any date you wish to
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Trading Assistent
Denis Khokhlov
Utilities
Trading Assistent is a multifunctional trading panel that combines all necessary tools for professional trading. The panel provides complete control over positions, in-depth risk analysis, and fast order execution. MAIN FUNCTIONAL BLOCKS Position Management: - Real-time viewing of all open positions - Sorting by symbol, profit, volume, and type - Visual indication of profitable and losing positions - Bulk closing operations - Breakeven function for profit protection Trading Operations: - I
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Precision Trend Capture for MT5 Ride the waves of the market with Moving Average Surfer , designed for traders who demand precision, efficiency, and automated risk management. This EA seamlessly combines the directional insight of fast and slow moving averages with advanced market filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Dual Moving Average Analysis: Leverages fast and slow MA signals to gauge market direction, enhancing trade accuracy. In
DRS Semi Automated
Enrique Alexander Madera Pimentel
Utilities
DRS Semi Automated: Fair Value Gap Trading Inspired by the DRS strategy made by SMT FX. To learn more, visit their website. Key Features: 1. Fair Value Gap Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps on the 5-minute timeframe. 2. Customizable Trading Sessions: Trade London, New York, or both sessions with adjustable start times. 3. Risk Management: Set risk percentage and choose between equity-based or fixed balance risk calculation. 4. Bias Selection: Manually select bullish or
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilities
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Utilities
TradePad is a tool for both manual and algorithmic trading. We present you a simple solution for fast trading operations and control of positions on several trading instruments. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester! Trial version of the application for a demo account and a description of all the tools The application interface is adapted for high-resolution monitors, simple and intuitive. For comfortable work, the trader is offered the following set of tools: A hot ke
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
Utilities
EA auto take profit, auto buy/sell, volume manager, sideway trade, trailing open point 1 – Auto open buy/sell EA automatically opens buy or sell according to settings: profit, stoploss, volume. Volume management: total number of orders and fixed size 2 – Auto take profit: take profit with min profit according to settings, take profit button according to min and max profit 3 – Order processing: there are 3 levels of stoploss of position, according to the number of pips set in EA 4 – Side way tra
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
Do you spend too much time searching for past charts and price patterns? You scroll through the chart over and over to find a specific setup. When you finally think you’ve found it, you no longer know where it is on a lower timeframe. A small chart movement or zoom can make you lose it again. With this tool: You can automatically and quickly scan past charts efficiently. Once you set a time point of interest, you can instantly return to it at any time, even after scrolling or zooming. You can re
Position Manager TP SL
Felix Bowi
Utilities
!! BLACK FRIDAY !!  FOR LIFETIME !! ================== == 35$ ONLY !! == ================== BOOK YOURS NOW !! The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate) 1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade). 2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish) 3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio) 4. Buy Button
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Utilities
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilities
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Close Trades Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Utilities
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Trad
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Supply and demand detector
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Utilities
Supply & Demand Zone Detector Professional Zone-Based Trading Detector  The Supply & Demand Zone Detector is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key supply and demand zones on your charts. Based on institutional trading concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal areas where price is likely to react. Key Features: Automatic Zone Detection : Sophisticated algorithm scans price action to identify significant supply and demand zo
Trailinator Pro
Christian Opperskalski
Utilities
TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your Tradesetup via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these Features: different Trailing-Stops: Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defined poin
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Trade Flow
Maksim Novikov
Utilities
Trade Flow — MT5 manual trading panel: 1‑click orders, chart lines, smart closing, trailing stop Trade Flow   is a MetaTrader 5 utility designed to speed up manual trading and position management   on the current chart symbol . Open trades in one click, set Entry/SL/TP using chart lines, close profitable/losing positions by BUY/SELL logic, and protect profits with trailing stop. Best for:   intraday, scalping, active manual trading, multiple positions. Goal:   fewer clicks and fewer mistakes → f
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
This is an MTF indicator of support and resistance levels based on Advanced ZigZag Dynamic and/or Extended Fractals indicator extremums with price labels (can be disabled). More higher TFs can be selected for MTF mode. By default, the levels are generated based on ZigZag indicator dots. Fractals indicator dots can also be used together with ZigZag or instead of it. In order to simplify the use and save CPU time, calculation is performed once per each bar at its opening. Parameters: ForcedTF - ch
ShikaaTraders Gold Grid Pro
Thiagarajan A L Segaran
Utilities
Headline ShikaaTraders Gold Grid Pro is a high-performance trade management utility designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and high-volatility pairs. It allows traders to execute complex grid-layering strategies with a single click, ensuring you never miss an entry during fast market moves. Why Choose Gold Grid Pro? Manual trading on Gold requires speed. Manually calculating distances and opening multiple positions takes too much time. This utility automates the "Scaling-In" process, allowing y
Buyers of this product also purchase
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Utilities
Overview Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features. Features Real-Time Charts via WebSocket Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections. A
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Cool Martingale Pro EA
Truong Ve Quyen
Utilities
Cool Martingale EA – Smart Hedging and Auto Trading Cool Martingale EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for continuous trading on the attached chart symbol (e.g. XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY). The EA implements a smart hedging Martingale strategy with flexible inputs, margin protection, and an on-chart control panel for real-time adjustments. Key Features Automatic Buy/Sell hedging with Martingale multiplier Fully customizable parameters: lot size, gap distance, multiplier, TP points,
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Utilities
Crypto Ticks for MetaTrader 5 – Real-Time Crypto Tick Data and Order Book Integration Overview Crypto Ticks streams real-time tick data and order book depth from major cryptocurrency exchanges directly into MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who require precise market data for scalping, algorithmic strategies, and strategy testing. Supported Exchanges Binance : Spot (includes active chart window order book depth) and Futures (supports multiple symbols with order book depth) KuCoin : Spot and Fu
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Utilities
Introducing the latest version of the Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard for MT5. Now packed with many new features, this new dashboard transforms your trading experience and allows you to see the market and the price action from a completely different perspective. Discover new possibilities with simultaneous analysis of multiple timeframes covering multiple symbols. User-friendly interface for manual trading and management of positions and an expanded ability to apply predefined automated strate
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilities
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilities
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite Expert Advisor (EA) on MT5 while executing on prop-firm compliant futures accounts (e.g., Apex, Topstep) that clear via Tradovate. NEW in v2.0: Multi-Symbol Support (Trade Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow from one chart), List-Based Filtering. Click here to read the Full Manual & Setup Guide Key Features Multi-Symbol Control: Manage trades for multiple instruments simultaneously
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Utilities
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Utilities
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Equity Gaurd
Eredewei Henry Tiemo
Utilities
️ Equity Protector EA – Auto SL & Trailing Stop for MT5 Protect your capital. Automate your risk. Maximize your control. The Equity Protector EA is a powerful risk management tool designed for Meta Trader 5 traders who prioritize capital preservation and smart trade automation. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this EA ensures your account stays protected while optimizing trade exits with precision. Key Benefits Drawdown Shield Automatically monitors your accoun
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilities
Binance Trading Tool for MT5 1. This product include live chart from websocket, historical chart, automatic updates on restart of mt5 terminal to make it run smooth with zero manual intervention that makes you experience to trade Binance smoothly. Trading, Live chart & Historical Data available for Spot and Futures Chart Features : 1. Live OHLC Chart via Websocket (wss) 2. Update History from API 3. Auto Update history on charts every time you open MT5 4. All time frame supports from M1 to
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
Utilities
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
Renko Builder GLX1
Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage
Utilities
GLX1 Renko Builder   Expert Advisor (EA) can create the Renko bar charts on any symbol. The Renko charts are generated as real-time custom symbol charts which can be further used for technical analysis with any MT5 compatible indicator.  Find the free   GLX1 Renko Euro   Expert Advisor from here.  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115074 Included Features: Truly responsive Renko Charting on a custom symbol chart Accurate automatic live chart update Ability to attach any MT5 indicator Abi
More from author
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
IShift Lite
Yury Kulikov
5 (7)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version IShift Lite  DEMO .  IShift Lite is utility for trading directly from the depth of market. IShift Lite allows: -  perform trade operations directly from the DoM with a "single touch"; -  easily move your orders in the DoM: -  automatically place Stop Loss and Take Profit; -  Place limit order as Take Profit; -  move position to breakeven; -  automatically move Stop Loss along the price; -  calculate the volume of an order dependi
ChartWall
Yury Kulikov
4.75 (12)
Utilities
ChartWall is intended for displaying and automatic changing of wallpapers on a chart. It supports JPG and BMP formats.  A file and a display style are selected via the built-in panel, which can be opened by clicking on the application icon (hidden button) that appears in the bottom left corner of the chart (main window) as you move the cursor to that area. Using the built-in panel you can also set a period for the rotation of images in minutes. Image files are selected randomly from the folder t
FREE
Filter:
Victor Q
59
Victor Q 2021.08.14 19:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

petrzagurskii
110
petrzagurskii 2021.05.09 06:38 
 

Это - лучший продукт, с которым лично мне приходилось сталкиваться. БРАВО Автору! Можно прописать - любой каприз! Ничего подобного не видел. И дело не в программном коде (о чем не могу судить совсем), а в продуманности самой идеи и выстроенных логических цепочка. Продукт - не для тех, кто ищет простоту (хотя, и данный сценарий можно реализовать), а кто пытается выстроить свои сценарии. Удивительная по возможностям утилита! Автор, просто недооценён! Такие продукты должны стоить намного дороже! И ещё! Есть огромное количество узкоспециализированных советников, которые стоят намного дороже. Фактически, это - конструктор советников! Для окончательного конструктора этой утилите не хватает только сохранения написанных сценариев. Поддержка автора, практически моментальная!!!

zbairen985
440
zbairen985 2021.03.18 17:17 
 

如果再加上网格挂单功能就更好了。

Mayank Jain
88
Mayank Jain 2020.04.03 04:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review