Panel Trader MT5

Trading panel for fast and convenient trading. The panel allows you to quickly open and close orders. Separate closing of orders for Sell and Buy positions. It is also possible to close all orders completely.

The trading panel displays information about profit, total volume and number of orders for Sell and Buy positions.

Sometimes some positions may not be closed due to market volatility. In this case, click close the position again.
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Maksim Vershinin
Utilities
Торговая панель для быстрой и удобной торговли. Панель позволяет быстро открывать и закрывать ордера. Отдельное закрытие ордеров по позиции Sell и Buy. Так же  есть возможность закрыть полностью все ордера. Торговая панель выводит информацию о прибыли, общего объема и количестве ордеров по позициям    Sell и Buy. Иногда некоторые позиции могут не закрыться это связанно из-за волатильности рынка. В таком случае повторно нажмите закрыть позицию. Для работы панели необходимо разрешить автоторговлю.
Phenix MT5
Maksim Vershinin
Experts
Phenix MT 5 - это автоматизированная торговая система, основанная на стратегии скальпинга. Данный советник оптимизирован только для валютной пары EURJPY с таймфрейм H 4. Советник использует для заключения сделок сигналы от хорошо известного индикатора M oving A verage. Для сохранения вашего депозита, в советнике реализованы несколько систем защиты . Одна из таких это StopLevel - это уровень просадки депозита при достижении которого советник перестает торговать. Рекомендуемое значение StopLevel -
Phenix Pro MT5
Maksim Vershinin
Experts
Phenix - PRO MT 5 – это полностью автоматизированный торговый робот. Данный робот торгует на хорошо известной валютной паре EUR JPY . По умолчанию параметры подобраны для  валютной пары EUR JPY с Т аймФреймом 1М. Стратегия основана на системе мартингейла. В качестве точки входа в рынок советник использует математическую модель, основанную на  значениях индикатора скользящей средней. Дополнительно можно настроить робота, чтобы он торговал с учетом баланса, для этого необходимо вкл  AutoLot и Auto
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