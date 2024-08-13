Quick Exit
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
This MT5 Utility is designed to simplify the process of managing multiple trades. If you have several open positions, it can be time-consuming to close each one manually. With this tool, you can easily close all profit trades, losing trades, or just the trades that are linked to the chart you're currently viewing. It saves you time and effort by allowing you to manage your trades with just a few clicks, making your trading experience smoother and more efficient. Whether you're focusing on profitable positions or cutting losses quickly, this utility gives you the control you need to optimize your trading strategy.