Superiority in Calculations MT4


The uniqueness of this expert is that he uses one common set. for most Expert Advisors, this is not applicable and will not work because most Expert Advisors have either sets that you can download yourself or embedded in the code for each currency pair. This Expert Advisor uses only 1 set for all 20 currency pairs.


the adviser can work with a small deposit starting from $50.

 I differ from many developers in that I continue. improve your products. The main goal is to make such products that users will be satisfied with. You can always write to me and I will try to help, because I appreciate every client.


What is the advantage of this? it is much more resistant to market changes due to the fact that all 20 currency pairs are able to work on 1 set. there is no connection between all currency pairs between each other and you can remove the pairs that you do not want to use.

The EA is designed to be as user-friendly as possible, with a simple and intuitive interface that allows traders to easily configure it. In addition, the Expert Advisor is constantly updated with the latest market data, which allows traders to be aware of the latest trends and strategies in the market. From the author's side, you get support and advice so that traders can maximize their profits and minimize their losses.


MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/94202?source=Site+Profile+Seller

The Expert Advisor's adaptive system is particularly important because it allows it to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This is important because it enables the Expert Advisor to respond to market conditions in real time and take advantage of any potential opportunities that may arise. Additionally, the adaptive system allows the Expert Advisor to adjust to different types of market conditions, such as a sudden surge or drop in the market, without needing to be manually adjusted. This means that the Expert Advisor can remain profitable even in volatile market conditions, making it an ideal tool for any trader looking to maximize their profits.

but it is important to remember that no one in the world can guarantee any profitability because the market is a very complex structure. but at the moment we have a good chance of winning.



All the buyers are invited to the discussion group to do this, write me a personal message.

The Expert Advisor works on the M5 timeframe




Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1990174?source=Site+Signals+My



The system works in the evening, using the patterns of price behavior in a given trading period.
To protect the deposit, the system has a floating take profit, which can be either positive or negative, which allows you to reduce losses.

I recommend using it together with my other adviser.


Important at the time of the release of the EA, the newest version will be downloaded, which should work in theory and give better results than the version before it.


 

setting



Write the  currency pairs :  USDCHF;EURCHF;USDJPY;EURGBP;EURCAD;USDCAD;AUDNZD;GBPCAD;EURAUD;AUDUSD;CADCHF;EURJPY;EURUSD;GBPUSD;NZDCAD;AUDCAD;NZDCHF;GBPAUD;AUDCHF;NZDUSD

If your broker has a suffix for currency pairs, then write a currency pair with a suffix like this :

USDCHF.r;EURCHF.r;USDJPY.r;EURGBP.r;EURCAD.r;USDCAD.r;AUDNZD.r;GBPCAD.r;EURAUD.r;AUDUSD.r;CADCHF.r;EURJPY.r;EURUSD.r;GBPUSD.r;NZDCAD.r;AUDCAD.r;NZDCHF.r;GBPAUD.r;AUDCHF.r;NZDUSD.r
  ( close up without spaces)

in this example, the suffix is=  .r



The Expert Advisor works on the M5 timeframe

GMT Winter time Broker (most brokers have it equal to 2 in winter)
Lot Size=fixed lot if MM is off
MM=enabling autolot
The amount for which 0.01 lot will be opened= 1000 (with this setting, the EA will open 0.01 lot for every 1000 , if you have a deposit of 5000, it will open 0.05 lot)
Wednesday..Trade on Wednesday 
Magic=magic number of the adviser
Comment= comment on the Adviser's trades

on Friday evening, the adviser does not trade


