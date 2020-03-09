Follow GOLD

  • Experts
  • Lucas Martinez Gomez
    Lucas Martinez Gomez

    Lucas Martinez Gomez

    • CFA & Product Development at  Software Engineer
    • Spain
    • 184
    Boost your investments with our specialized gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithmic solution! Imagine how an engineer, passionate about financial markets and programming, creates a unique trading bot thanks to their dedication and technical knowledge. Just like you, this engineer understood that success
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Introducing Follow GOLD EA, the innovative MQL4 expert advisor transforming trading with the prestigious XAUUSD pair. Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 5 years of trading experience.

Follow GOLD EA utilizes a unique strategy where it follows the pair's trend, calculating the lot size based on a chosen risk percentage. This means that every time the EA executes a trade, the lot size is recalculated to contain the risk to protect the balance and achieve significant profits by riding the trend.

Follow GOLD EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its notable trend-following approach, providing the ability to adjust the Stop Loss and Take Profit to the client's preference.

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1 or H4
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000
  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers: IC Markets has the lowest spreads.
  • IMPORTANT: It's crucial to use LOW SPREAD accounts for better results!
  • Account Type: Standard

Specifications:

  • Trading with XAUUSD
  • Each trade is protected with a 20 pips SL
  • Exit strategy incorporates a 50 pips take profit
  • Built-in Autolot function
  • Very easy to install, no need for any changes in settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers using GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has a different server time, minor adjustments to the time settings are necessary!
  • Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (highly recommended)
  • You can find backtest results in the comments section!

Preset:

  • StopLoss: 200
  • TakeProfit: 500
  • Separacion_Pips: 500
  • Porcentaje_Riesgo: 0.05


IMPORTANT: Once selected the working time frame, DO NOT change it will the bot is wornking!!


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      The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
      CSM System
      Michal Milko
      Experts
      The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
      TSO Price Channel
      Dionisis Nikolopoulos
      Experts
      TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
      Marrykey stock indexes
      Kostiantyn Kuzmin
      Experts
      ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
      Win Sniper Follow
      Nirundorn Promphao
      1 (1)
      Experts
      I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
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