Follow GOLD
- Experts
-
Lucas Martinez GomezBoost your investments with our specialized gold (XAUUSD) trading algorithmic solution! Imagine how an engineer, passionate about financial markets and programming, creates a unique trading bot thanks to their dedication and technical knowledge. Just like you, this engineer understood that success
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Introducing Follow GOLD EA, the innovative MQL4 expert advisor transforming trading with the prestigious XAUUSD pair. Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 5 years of trading experience.
Follow GOLD EA utilizes a unique strategy where it follows the pair's trend, calculating the lot size based on a chosen risk percentage. This means that every time the EA executes a trade, the lot size is recalculated to contain the risk to protect the balance and achieve significant profits by riding the trend.
Follow GOLD EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its notable trend-following approach, providing the ability to adjust the Stop Loss and Take Profit to the client's preference.
Recommendations:
Specifications:
IMPORTANT: Once selected the working time frame, DO NOT change it will the bot is wornking!!
Follow GOLD EA utilizes a unique strategy where it follows the pair's trend, calculating the lot size based on a chosen risk percentage. This means that every time the EA executes a trade, the lot size is recalculated to contain the risk to protect the balance and achieve significant profits by riding the trend.
Follow GOLD EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its notable trend-following approach, providing the ability to adjust the Stop Loss and Take Profit to the client's preference.
Recommendations:
- Currency Pair: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1 or H4
- Minimum Deposit: $1000
- Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads.
- Brokers: IC Markets has the lowest spreads.
- IMPORTANT: It's crucial to use LOW SPREAD accounts for better results!
- Account Type: Standard
Specifications:
- Trading with XAUUSD
- Each trade is protected with a 20 pips SL
- Exit strategy incorporates a 50 pips take profit
- Built-in Autolot function
- Very easy to install, no need for any changes in settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers using GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has a different server time, minor adjustments to the time settings are necessary!
- Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (highly recommended)
- You can find backtest results in the comments section!
Preset:
- StopLoss: 200
- TakeProfit: 500
- Separacion_Pips: 500
- Porcentaje_Riesgo: 0.05
IMPORTANT: Once selected the working time frame, DO NOT change it will the bot is wornking!!