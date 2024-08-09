Order Block Hunter MT5
- Indicators
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Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes BadrAfter years of working in the forex market, I would like to share my experience with you and the tools I created .
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 August 2024
- Activations: 5
Order block hunter indicator
is the best indicator for hunt the order blocks that area where there has been a large concentration of limit orders waiting to be executed Order blocks are identified on a chart by observing previous price action and looking for areas where the price experienced significant movement or sudden changes in direction .This indicator does that for you by using very complicated codes and helps you to take the best areas To buy and sell because it make marks at the best area to buy and sell and this indicator is work on all time frames and all charts and all currencies and gold and crypto
Contact me after the purchase to add you to VIP channel
After purchase contact me to add you to VIP channel
Why do you need this indicator?
1- Because it’s the best indicator to identified the best area to buy and sell
2- Use secret codes to give the best areas
3- Very easy to use
4- Multi timeframe
5- Multi currencies
6- Work on all charts
7- Help you to understand the market
Settings
The default settings are the best
Back test
You can make back test on any chart and any time frame
How its work
After purchase make download and attach to any chart any time frame ( higher frames are the best 30 minutes – 1 hour – 4 hour – day –week )
Take areas from higher frames
This OB Indicator is the BEST by far. Simple, neat and easily to understand. Unlike other sellers, I felt difficult to use it as the indicator is too messy and complicated. The seller is friendly and helpful, I highly recommend all traders to use it