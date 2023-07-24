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"Xhmaster formula forex indicator" - a new oscillator indicator with regression mathematical modeling of free numerical series. This indicator is 60% more accurate in identifying price reversal points compared to the standard "Xmaster formula" indicator, and it is less sensitive to small price fluctuations.

"Xhmaster formula forex indicator" is a unique and advanced tool designed specifically for traders in the Forex market. It provides traders with excellent opportunities for successful trading and achieving good results.

With the help of "Xhmaster formula forex indicator," traders gain access to an effective market analysis formula. This indicator has unique features that allow it to identify trends, entry and exit points in the market, as well as set stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Settings of "Xhmaster formula forex indicator":

