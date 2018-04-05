Optimize EA before test and use. Optimize on last month values.

Wall Street Never Sleeps is an EA that buys and sells according to the spreads. When the spread is more than the user defined input then the expert executes a position. There is a slippage input as well that lets the user define how much slippage is used during the instant execution.

The user of this EA needs to understand how to optimize to find best values for trading according to risk tolerance. No dangerous martingale, or grids are used, and each trade has a stop loss. Small pips can be taken for profit or larger amounts, it depends on the user.

Optimize on monthly or yearly. By purchasing this EA the user understands, has optimized and has fully analyzed the EA and that this system works for you and your risk tolerance. Optimize before back test and use. Demo for some time before going live and scale when going live. This EA is not a get rich quick scheme.