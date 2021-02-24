BTC King
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Please rate it.
Approximate approximate buy / approximate approximate trend EA.
Trends are trends.
Buy a squeeze and choose a candle.
You can wear it in black and white when going backwards.
Currency Currency: BTCUSD
Trading Style: Scalping
Trading time: 5 minutes
★ Parameters
Magic: Magic number
Lots: I use MM
ExitRatio: Closed with N% account balance
MaxPosition: Number of updates
MM: Setting to use the lodging function
MaxRisk: Large risk when using MM
BreakPeriod: Candlestick calculation
BreakDeviation: Candlestick setting
EnvPeriod: Article era
EnvDeviation: Record
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