BTC King

Please rate it.


Approximate approximate buy / approximate approximate trend EA.


Trends are trends.

Buy a squeeze and choose a candle.

You can wear it in black and white when going backwards.



Currency Currency: BTCUSD

Trading Style: Scalping

Trading time: 5 minutes



★ Parameters

Magic: Magic number

Lots: I use MM

ExitRatio: Closed with N% account balance

MaxPosition: Number of updates

MM: Setting to use the lodging function

MaxRisk: Large risk when using MM

BreakPeriod: Candlestick calculation

BreakDeviation: Candlestick setting

EnvPeriod: Article era

EnvDeviation: Record
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