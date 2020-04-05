Gold Legacy EA

LIVE SIGNAL (VANTAGE) - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379064/
LIVE SIGNAL (StarTrader) - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379063/

[Only 10 copies are available at the current launch price]

Gold Legacy EA is a professional, rule-based Expert Advisor built for disciplined and consistent trading on Gold. It operates on a pure price-action approach grounded in well-defined market structure — no indicators, no guesswork, just clean execution. Unlike many EAs that rely on dangerous money management techniques, Gold Legacy is built on transparency and integrity:

No Grid. No Martingale. No Overtrading. No Recovery.

Where most EAs inflate their win rate by using oversized stop losses to hunt small profits, Gold Legacy does the opposite. It uses a tight 20-pip stop loss to strictly control risk while allowing profits to run freely through a dynamic trailing mechanism — capturing the full move when the market delivers it.

To further protect your capital, the EA is limited to a maximum of 2 trades per day — a rule that eliminates the emotional overtrading that destroys most manual traders.

The result is a strategy that wins the right way. Controlled risk, disciplined execution, and a trading logic that holds up across real market conditions.

Trading Logic

  • Entries are based on clear market structure and well-defined price levels — no guesswork, no indicators
  • Uses pending stop orders for disciplined, pre-planned entries rather than chasing the market
  • All trades are managed automatically with a dynamic trailing stop that locks in profit as price moves in your favour
  • Built to capture intraday price expansion while keeping downside risk strictly controlled on every single trade
  • The EA never averages down, escalates lot sizes, or uses any form of recovery logic — every trade stands on its own

Risk Management

  • Every trade carries a fixed stop loss defined in points — risk is always known before the trade is placed
  • Lot size remains constant throughout — no multiplication, no scaling, no surprises
  • Optional time-based exit automatically closes underperforming trades before they drag further
  • All open trades are closed cleanly before the daily rollover to avoid overnight exposure
  • Built-in broker safety checks ensure order placement always respects minimum distance requirements
  • Risk is fully defined before entry. No exceptions.

Trade Management

  • A smart trailing stop automatically follows price as it moves in your favor — locking in gains without closing too early
  • Stop loss is moved proactively as the trade develops, reducing exposure before the trail activates
  • Optional second trade logic allows a controlled, sequential follow-up entry under the right conditions — never impulsive, never overlapping
  • Only one directional position is open at any given time — no conflicting long and short trades simultaneously

Profits are protected intelligently. Every exit is intentional.

How to Setup

  • Attach the EA to any Gold (XAUUSD) chart
  • Set timeframe to M1 or M5 — contact me to receive your personalized set file
  • Minimum starting capital of $100
  • Requires a low spread or Raw ECN account for best execution
  • Simple and low maintenance once configured — runs fully automated
  • Recommended brokers: Vantage, StarTrader, Tickmill, Fusion Markets and many others...

Who This EA Is For

  • Traders who value structure and discipline over emotional, impulsive decision-making
  • Traders who refuse to risk their capital on dangerous techniques like martingale or grid systems
  • Traders who demand full transparency — knowing exactly what the EA does, why it does it, and what the risk is on every single trade

This EA is not for traders looking for a "get rich quick" system. It is built for those who trade seriously.

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Gold Legacy EA does not eliminate risk — it is designed to manage and control it responsibly. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.
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5 (7)
Experts
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SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Experts
SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading. Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA . The account started with a $500 balance , used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade , and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live tradin
AI Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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