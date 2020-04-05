Gold Legacy EA
- Experts
-
Suvashish Halder💧 PRO TIP - Don't Open Orders Where You See, Open Them Where Others Can't!
📈 Decoding Market Phases Like Never Before – The SuvashishFx Revolution!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
LIVE SIGNAL (VANTAGE) - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379064/
LIVE SIGNAL (StarTrader) - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379063/
[Only 10 copies are available at the current launch price]
Gold Legacy EA is a professional, rule-based Expert Advisor built for disciplined and consistent trading on Gold. It operates on a pure price-action approach grounded in well-defined market structure — no indicators, no guesswork, just clean execution. Unlike many EAs that rely on dangerous money management techniques, Gold Legacy is built on transparency and integrity:
No Grid. No Martingale. No Overtrading. No Recovery.
Where most EAs inflate their win rate by using oversized stop losses to hunt small profits, Gold Legacy does the opposite. It uses a tight 20-pip stop loss to strictly control risk while allowing profits to run freely through a dynamic trailing mechanism — capturing the full move when the market delivers it.
To further protect your capital, the EA is limited to a maximum of 2 trades per day — a rule that eliminates the emotional overtrading that destroys most manual traders.
The result is a strategy that wins the right way. Controlled risk, disciplined execution, and a trading logic that holds up across real market conditions.
Trading Logic
- Entries are based on clear market structure and well-defined price levels — no guesswork, no indicators
- Uses pending stop orders for disciplined, pre-planned entries rather than chasing the market
- All trades are managed automatically with a dynamic trailing stop that locks in profit as price moves in your favour
- Built to capture intraday price expansion while keeping downside risk strictly controlled on every single trade
- The EA never averages down, escalates lot sizes, or uses any form of recovery logic — every trade stands on its own
Risk Management
- Every trade carries a fixed stop loss defined in points — risk is always known before the trade is placed
- Lot size remains constant throughout — no multiplication, no scaling, no surprises
- Optional time-based exit automatically closes underperforming trades before they drag further
- All open trades are closed cleanly before the daily rollover to avoid overnight exposure
- Built-in broker safety checks ensure order placement always respects minimum distance requirements
- Risk is fully defined before entry. No exceptions.
Trade Management
- A smart trailing stop automatically follows price as it moves in your favor — locking in gains without closing too early
- Stop loss is moved proactively as the trade develops, reducing exposure before the trail activates
- Optional second trade logic allows a controlled, sequential follow-up entry under the right conditions — never impulsive, never overlapping
- Only one directional position is open at any given time — no conflicting long and short trades simultaneously
Profits are protected intelligently. Every exit is intentional.
How to Setup
- Attach the EA to any Gold (XAUUSD) chart
- Set timeframe to M1 or M5 — contact me to receive your personalized set file
- Minimum starting capital of $100
- Requires a low spread or Raw ECN account for best execution
- Simple and low maintenance once configured — runs fully automated
- Recommended brokers: Vantage, StarTrader, Tickmill, Fusion Markets and many others...
Who This EA Is For
- Traders who value structure and discipline over emotional, impulsive decision-making
- Traders who refuse to risk their capital on dangerous techniques like martingale or grid systems
- Traders who demand full transparency — knowing exactly what the EA does, why it does it, and what the risk is on every single trade
This EA is not for traders looking for a "get rich quick" system. It is built for those who trade seriously.Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Gold Legacy EA does not eliminate risk — it is designed to manage and control it responsibly. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.