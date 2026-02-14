ReversMartinTral

Those familiar with chess-playing robots that successfully defeat grandmasters, know very well what a complex and large card catalog is.

As a result, the Expert Advisor's algorithm is based on 320 reversal and 302 flat patterns formed by day candles on 7 major currency pairs, displayed on screenshots ( EURUSD_i, GBPUSD_i) from 12.01.2012 to 04.22.2018 (account currency USD, "Every tick" test mode, M1, MetaTrader 5).

Positions are opened by analyzing the current and previous day candles with impulse sorting by the last minute candles.

Profitable positions are accompanied by a trailing emulator (virtual trailing).

Loss-making positions are dealt with by the grid martingale. In case there are signs of a trend reversal, the reverse martingale is enabled.

A small information panel shows the final or current (negative) financial result of the EA's trading.

The EA applies the orders netting. If the reversal is loss-making (the value on the panel is red), trades are balanced and accounted for before the entire martingale trade series finds itself in a breakeven.


The control parameters feature money management as a financial stop and lot size management (fixed starting lot or auto management of a starting lot based on a deposit size).

Some values ​​of magic numbers (current value + 1, current value + 2, current value + 3 and current value + 4) are forbidden when other EAs are used in the terminal since the values take part ​​in the EA calculations (5 magic numbers).


Parameters

  • SLIPPAGE - slippage (in points) 100
  • SPREAD - spread limitation (in points) 100
  • LOT - starting lot 0.01
  • AUTO_LOT - lot type used for trading: fixed lot or autolot (in % of the deposit)
  • SB - starting deposit for auto lot 200
  • NE - trailing emulator (if 1: stop = 100 point, step = 50 point) 1.30
  • ZQC - constant for step calculation (multiplied by volatility) 250
  • KM1 - averaging lot exponent (1 - double the lot size) 0.0
  • KM2 - averaging step exponent (2 - double the step) 1.0
  • KM3 - reverse lot exponent (3 - double the lot size) 2.7
  • STOP - financial stop
  • RSTOP - financial stop value 100
  • MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number 100


Past profits do not guarantee future ones, therefore I recommend conducting the automated trading by a fixed starting lot on tested currency pairs.

The initial drawdown by the financial stop is set to 50% (100) of the starting deposit (200), but in case of a fixed lot, it remains an absolute value, which allows maintaining a stable EA operation even with a certain number of stop losses.

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5 (4)
Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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