T Trader
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
T Trader Expert #advisor
works very well on all Pairs and all Frames.
Is fully automated and based on the tick to filter as many as possible winning trades.
This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.
- => On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- => I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- => You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.
- => The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- => The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- => The EA can be used as Martingale
- => The EA can be used as trailing EA
Happy Trading to all of you.