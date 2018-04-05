Swag EA

Overview
Swag Expert Advisor Pro is an advanced trading tool designed to help you make informed buy and sell decisions in the forex market. This expert advisor analyzes price movements in relation to the Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identify optimal entry points, ensuring you stay ahead of market trends.

Key Features

  • EMA Analysis: Executes buy orders when the price is above the 200 EMA and when the 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, and 50 EMAs cross upwards on candle ID 1. The opposite is true for sell orders.
  • Flexible Timeframe: Designed to work on any timeframe, with the best performance observed on the 1-hour timeframe.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Easy to install and configure, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels.

Input Parameters

  • Lot Size:

    • Value: 0.02 (default)
    • Description: The size of the trade in lots. Adjust this based on your risk management strategy.

  • Trade Count:

    • Value: 1 (default)
    • Description: The number of trades to execute. Customize this to fit your trading style.

  • Stop Loss (SL):

    • Value: (In Pips)
    • Description: Set the stop loss in pips to manage risk on each trade.

  • Take Profit (TP):

    • Value: 200 (default)
    • Description: The take profit level is set as a percentage of the stop loss, allowing for flexible profit targets.

Benefits

  • Automated Trading: Eliminates emotional trading decisions, allowing for consistent and disciplined trading.
  • Customizable Settings: Tailor the parameters to suit your trading strategy and risk tolerance.
  • Real-Time Analysis: Continuously monitors market conditions to capitalize on profitable opportunities.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
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Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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