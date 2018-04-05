Swag EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
Swag Expert Advisor Pro is an advanced trading tool designed to help you make informed buy and sell decisions in the forex market. This expert advisor analyzes price movements in relation to the Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identify optimal entry points, ensuring you stay ahead of market trends.
Key Features
- EMA Analysis: Executes buy orders when the price is above the 200 EMA and when the 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, and 50 EMAs cross upwards on candle ID 1. The opposite is true for sell orders.
- Flexible Timeframe: Designed to work on any timeframe, with the best performance observed on the 1-hour timeframe.
- User-Friendly Interface: Easy to install and configure, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels.
Input Parameters
-
Lot Size:
- Value: 0.02 (default)
- Description: The size of the trade in lots. Adjust this based on your risk management strategy.
-
Trade Count:
- Value: 1 (default)
- Description: The number of trades to execute. Customize this to fit your trading style.
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Stop Loss (SL):
- Value: (In Pips)
- Description: Set the stop loss in pips to manage risk on each trade.
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Take Profit (TP):
- Value: 200 (default)
- Description: The take profit level is set as a percentage of the stop loss, allowing for flexible profit targets.
Benefits
- Automated Trading: Eliminates emotional trading decisions, allowing for consistent and disciplined trading.
- Customizable Settings: Tailor the parameters to suit your trading strategy and risk tolerance.
- Real-Time Analysis: Continuously monitors market conditions to capitalize on profitable opportunities.