Klepon Gold Scalping optimise for XAUUSD scalping only.

This simple EA use MFI and ADX indicator to enter market in long position only.

It is easy to setup the configuration since no many setting to setup

Below is the best performance setup on backtest since the stability of gold and USD with minimal USD 200 equity in M5 timeframe

MFI period: 14, the period of MFI indicator



MFI Oversold: 30, the limit of MFI to determine as oversold

30, the limit of MFI to determine as oversold ADX period: 14, the period of ADX indicator



ADX Consolidation: 20, ADX value to determine is market in consolidation time

20, ADX value to determine is market in consolidation time ADX Oversold: 10, the limit of ADX to determine as oversold

10, the limit of ADX to determine as oversold Stop Loss in pips: 5000, it look upside down, but this guarantee it not closed to soon, it give 98% profit on backtest

5000, it look upside down, but this guarantee it not closed to soon, it give 98% profit on backtest Take profit in pips: 250, normally this is twice of stop loss, but with this configuration you get more profit, on backtest

250, normally this is twice of stop loss, but with this configuration you get more profit, on backtest Lot to trade: 0.01, make sure to increase equity when change this, simply each USD 200 can handle 0.01, for 0.02 will need USD 400

0.01, make sure to increase equity when change this, simply each USD 200 can handle 0.01, for 0.02 will need USD 400 Max Open Position: 8, while testing, this is the max effected number, set lower if equity less then USD 200

8, while testing, this is the max effected number, set lower if equity less then USD 200 Open Time GMT+3 [0, 23]: 0, better set zero for more profit

Close Time GMT+3 [0, 23]: 0, same here