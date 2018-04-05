Klepon Gold scalping
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Klepon Gold Scalping optimise for XAUUSD scalping only.
This simple EA use MFI and ADX indicator to enter market in long position only.
It is easy to setup the configuration since no many setting to setup
Below is the best performance setup on backtest since the stability of gold and USD with minimal USD 200 equity in M5 timeframe
- MFI period: 14, the period of MFI indicator
- MFI Oversold: 30, the limit of MFI to determine as oversold
- ADX period: 14, the period of ADX indicator
- ADX Consolidation: 20, ADX value to determine is market in consolidation time
- ADX Oversold: 10, the limit of ADX to determine as oversold
- Stop Loss in pips: 5000, it look upside down, but this guarantee it not closed to soon, it give 98% profit on backtest
- Take profit in pips: 250, normally this is twice of stop loss, but with this configuration you get more profit, on backtest
- Lot to trade: 0.01, make sure to increase equity when change this, simply each USD 200 can handle 0.01, for 0.02 will need USD 400
- Max Open Position: 8, while testing, this is the max effected number, set lower if equity less then USD 200
- Open Time GMT+3 [0, 23]: 0, better set zero for more profit
- Close Time GMT+3 [0, 23]: 0, same here
Pay attention for open and close time setting, it could be +2 or +3 on MT5 terminal. The EA did not change your entered time zone, make sure to check your time zone is correct
Better use swap free broker since the open position could be more than a day on some condition when use above setting