Klepon Gold scalping

Klepon Gold Scalping optimise for XAUUSD scalping only.

This simple EA use MFI and ADX indicator to enter market in long position only.

It is easy to setup the configuration since no many setting to setup

Below is the best performance setup on backtest since the stability of gold and USD with minimal USD 200 equity in M5 timeframe 

  • MFI period: 14, the period of MFI indicator
  • MFI Oversold: 30, the limit of MFI to determine as oversold
  • ADX period: 14,  the period of ADX indicator
  • ADX Consolidation: 20, ADX value to determine is market in consolidation time
  • ADX Oversold: 10, the limit of ADX to determine as oversold
  • Stop Loss in pips: 5000, it look upside down, but this guarantee it not closed to soon, it give 98% profit on backtest
  • Take profit in pips: 250, normally this is twice of stop loss, but with this configuration you get more profit, on backtest
  • Lot to trade: 0.01, make sure to increase equity when change this, simply each USD 200 can handle 0.01, for 0.02 will need USD 400
  • Max Open Position: 8, while testing, this is the max effected number, set lower if equity less then USD 200
  • Open Time GMT+3 [0, 23]: 0, better set zero for more profit
  • Close Time GMT+3 [0, 23]: 0, same here

Pay attention for open and close time setting, it could be +2 or +3 on MT5 terminal. The EA did not change your entered time zone,  make sure to check your time zone is correct

Better use swap free broker since the open position could be more than a day on some condition when use above setting

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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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