Intraday Dashboard MT4

Intraday Dashboard for MetaTrader 4

The Intraday Dashboard provides a comprehensive set of market information that can be displayed on demand through a toggle function. Many traders prefer a clean and uncluttered chart to maintain focus during market analysis. However, there are situations where access to additional information—such as trading sessions, economic calendar events, and other market data—is essential for informed decision-making. The Intraday Dashboard addresses this need by allowing users to display relevant market information only when required, preserving chart clarity while ensuring that critical data remains readily accessible.

Features

  • Independent toggle controls for each information panel, allowing users to display only the data they require.
  • Approximately 90% of interface elements are fully customizable, including color settings.
  • Accurate trading session schedules with automatic Daylight Saving Time (DST) adjustment.
  • Symbol Info
  • Market Info
  • Terminal Info
  • Daily Market Data
  • Daily and Weekly OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) values.
  • Daily and Weekly Pivot Points supporting DeMark, Standard, Woodie, Camarilla, and Fibonacci calculation methods.
  • Trading Session Information for Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York markets.
  • Position Information, including both active and historical positions.
  • Integrated Technical Indicator Data, including ATR, ADR, Daily Range (DR), and Heikin Ashi.
  • Round Number level identification.
  • Configurable Price Alerts.
  • Integrated Economic Calendar for monitoring scheduled market events.

System Requirements and Important Notes

  • This indicator has been tested on PCs running the Windows operating system.
  • The graphical user interface (GUI) may NOT display correctly when Windows Display Scaling (Font Scaling) is enabled, a configuration commonly used on high-resolution displays. A font adjustment parameter is provided within the indicator settings to help mitigate this issue; however, compatibility cannot be guaranteed, as the current GUI does not support automatic scaling.
  • The primary GUI window occupies approximately 345 × 443 pixels in the upper-right corner of the chart. A display with sufficient screen resolution is recommended to ensure optimal usability.
  • The following fonts must be installed on the system for proper display: Century Gothic Bold, Webdings, and Wingdings.
  • The Economic Calendar feature requires the installation of an additional companion indicator (here). This companion indicator should be attached to only one chart with DLL imports enabled. Economic calendar data is retrieved from Forex Factory. As the data source is externally maintained, temporary service interruptions or website unavailability may affect functionality. If such issues occur, simply remove the companion indicator until the service is restored.
  • If you experience any issues or identify a software defect, please contact the developer with a detailed description of the problem to facilitate investigation.

Session Local Time Specification

  • Sydney Session at 7 A.M. to 4 P.M.
  • Tokyo Session at 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.
  • London Session at 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.
  • New York Session at 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Daylight Saving Time Specification

  • Sydney AEDT UTC+11 (first Sunday in April - first Sunday in October), Sydney AEST UTC+10
  • Tokyo JST UTC+09
  • London GMT UTC+00 (last Sunday in March - last Sunday in October), London BST UTC+01
  • New York EST UTC-05 (second Sunday in March - first Sunday in November), New York EDT UTC-04
  • Server Time DST hardcoded in New York DST, PM the author if your broker use another DST specification

Input Parameter

  • Unit Type: Choose Unit Type between Point, Pip, Integer, or Digit to be displayed in the dashboard.
  • Server UTC Delta: Adjustable UTC Delta for a quick session time fix, most liquidity provider use UTC+02, check session local time in the dashboard to make sure that the time is correct.
  • ATR Period: Average True Range Period to be calculate.
  • ADR Period: Average Daily Range to be calculate.
  • Fractals Size: Fractals Type that will be used for High/Low sequences copy price.
  • Vertical Shift: Shift (in pixel) to modify indicator y-coordinate.
  • Candlestick Shift: Shift (in current timeframe period) to modify the gap between Daily and Weekly OHLC with the last bar in the chart.
  • Draw Period: Period to calculate and draw OHLC, Pivot Point, and Session Range.
  • Font Modifier: Font Size modifier for user that use Windows Font Scaling.
  • Pivot Point Type: Pivot Point Calculation Type, available between De Mark, Standard, Woodie, Camarilla, and Fibonacci.
  • Rectangle Fill: Drawing settings for session range between filled or hollow rectangle.
  • Default Chart Mode: Default Chart Mode, choose one that is preferred as in your personal template.
  • Heikin Ashi Chart Mode: Chart Mode when Heikin Ashi displayed.
  • Round Number Constant: Constant to define round number, adjustable to accommodate all type of market.
  • Expiry: Economic Calendar Expiration for latest news to be displayed in the dashboard (in minute).
  • Other parameter with color input is customizable color scheme.
  • Pop Up, Push Notification, and E-mail is alert settings.
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RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Syahreza.muhammad
14
Syahreza.muhammad 2021.10.21 18:28 
 

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ardiaadam
15
ardiaadam 2021.10.20 18:42 
 

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