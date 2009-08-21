Watch how to download trading robots for free
JoeChalhoub FX Forecaster - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 49819
The indicator predicts the future movement of prices.
JoeChalhoub_FxForecaster is easy to set, it requires no external variable or dlls or include files, and work with any currency and any timeframe.
This indicator forecasts and predicts future trends and give for traders a very precise idea about the next trend. Trader has to study the indicator and extract from it the right strategy.
