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This is NFP today -
Abandoned Baby candlestick pattern (based on the article)
EUR/USD - daily ranging near and above the bearish reversal Senkou Span levels (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: ranging bullish in long-tern situation; 5,897 is the key for the global bearish reversal (based on the article)
Weekly price was bounced from 16,474 resistance level to below for the bullish ranging near bearish reversal support area. If the price breaks 5,897 support level so the global bearish reversal of the Bitcoin price will be started, if not so the bullish reanging will be continuing for the long-term situation.
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Gold/Silver price ratio (based on the article)
The below chart showing top gold reserves being accumulated by countries.
How to Trade Profitably with Inside Bars (based on the article)
Trading with inside bars is a very popular trading method because it is believed to a be an excellent way to find high reward, low-risk trade entries. Yet many traders find they fail with this method. Does it really work well, and are there any ways to make it work better?
"The traditional trading method of using inside bars to find trade entries is quite simple. In the first step, you wait for an inside bar (or candlestick if you prefer, they are the same thing) to form. What is an inside bar? An inside bar is a bar with a lower high and a higher low than the immediately preceding bar. It is called an “inside bar” because its range is “inside” the previous bar. An example of an inside bar formation is shown below."
"Once the bar has formed, it is time for the second step. A buy stop order (a long trade entry) is placed just a fraction (let’s say one pip) above the high of the inside bar, with the stop loss placed just a fraction (again let’s say one pip) below the low of the inside bar. An opposite order is placed at the same time: a sell stop order (a short trade entry) is placed just a fraction (let’s say one pip) below the low of the inside bar, with the stop loss placed just a fraction (again let’s say one pip) above the high of the inside bar. Then, price movement will eventually trigger one of the entry orders, at which point the opposite reverse trade should be cancelled. For example, if the price goes at least one pip above the high of the inside bar, a long trade is entered, with the stop just below the inside bar, and the short trade entry is cancelled. To be valid, an entry must be triggered on the very next candle. In the diagram above, a short trade entry would have been triggered, as the price broke below the low of the inside bar, and the high of the inside bar was never broken."
"A slight variation on this method which is also popular, is to place the stop loss on the other side of the “mother” bar (the bar just before the inside bar). This means that the entry is the same, but the stop loss is always wider. We will look later at whether this is a good idea, but we will stick with the method as originally described for the time being."
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The chart was made with inside bars indicator for Metatrader 4
Price Action. Automating the Inside Bar Trading Strategy -the article
USD/JPY - daily bearish ranging (based on the article)
Daily price is on bearish ranging below Ichimoku cloud for the 107.20 resistance level to be testing for the secondary rally to be started,
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-03-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Consumer Price Index news event
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The chart was made on M5 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
Crude Oil Price Forecast: bearish ranging near bullish reversal levels (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging near and below Senlou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. If the price breaks 66.33 resistance to above so the bullish reversal of the daily price will be started, if not so the price will be contiuing on bearish ranging waiting for direction.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Apple and Google dropped in annual ranking survey (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: