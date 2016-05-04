One click indicator that lets you switch from MACD to RSI to Stoch. in Lower Window
May be - this one?
Trading panel - expert for MetaTrader 4
- "Trading panel os showing 6 indicators and their signals on all timeframes, with easy to work with binary options as well."
- "You can enable/disable the various signals, the whole timeframes and specific indicators."
- "If
Trade button is pressed and all the arrows
show in the same direction) so EA will open an appropriate
position. To exclude any signal just click on it."
You can connect signals from any indicator, at this point it's just an example of the new possibilities of MQL4."
May be - this one?
Trading panel - expert for MetaTrader 4
- "Trading panel os showing 6 indicators and their signals on all timeframes, with easy to work with binary options as well."
- "You can enable/disable the various signals, the whole timeframes and specific indicators."
- "If
Trade button is pressed and all the arrows
show in the same direction) so EA will open an appropriate
position. To exclude any signal just click on it."
You can connect signals from any indicator, at this point it's just an example of the new possibilities of MQL4."
Hi, thanks for the suggestion, but that's not what I am looking for. I guess I am looking for something simpler
I saw indicators that when you click on the panel box they open a new chart, I am wondering if there is something that changes the lower window to something else, like another indicator.
Hi, thanks for the suggestion, but that's not what I am looking for. I guess I am looking for something simpler
I saw indicators that when you click on the panel box they open a new chart, I am wondering if there is something that changes the lower window to something else, like another indicator.
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Hey everyone,
Can anyone direct to where I can obtain such indicator, It save alot of time and screen space if there is an indicator that you place on chart with multiple boxes and with a point and mouse click you can pick the indicator that you like.
It is takes alot of time to go to indicator list and switch from one oscillator to the next to see if there is divergence etc... and putting all oscillators at the same chart is not practical.
thanks