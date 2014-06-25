CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FivePattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andrey Emelyanov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
82047
Rating:
(161)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\MyObjects\
myccomment.mqh (11.84 KB) view
mycarrow.mqh (14.05 KB) view
myctrendline.mqh (19.78 KB) view
mychline.mqh (15.54 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\MyMath\Extremum\
mycextremum.mqh (26.3 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\MyArrays\
myclistarrow.mqh (28.28 KB) view
myclisttrendline.mqh (40.24 KB) view
myclisthline.mqh (26.74 KB) view
MyCListPattern.mqh (14.4 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\MyMath\Pattern\
MyCPatternZigzag.mqh (60.75 KB) view
MyCPattern.mqh (28.11 KB) view
fivepattern.mq5 (13 KB) view
fp.zip (1.24 KB)
Expand (13) Collapse (13)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This technical indicator shows М & W Wave Patterns by Merrill and support/resistance levels drawn at extreme points of the standard ZigZag indicator. A. Merrill classified five-pointed shapes based on the order of the points from top to bottom, and created an orderly classification model M & W Waves. Here they are:

M-Wave

W-Wave

The dynamic pattern by A. Merrill is the pattern that can vary over time. The dynamic pattern is on the first four right zigzag rays. In this indicator all patterns are considered dynamic. To provide this condition, the concept of mutation of waves was artificially introduced (see below) and the algorithm of the classic Zigzag indicator was slightly modified.

As for the core of the extreme search algorithm - Zigzag, this algorithm is a "temporary (quick) decision" and certainly requires replacement. Since most of the errors are associated with pattern detection NOPATTERN (see in enum NamePattern in the MyCPattern.mqh file) - this is an error of the search engine.

Evolution and Mutation of Waves

Evolution - change of the dynamic pattern, which still stays in the same wave family. Evolution of M-Wave patterns:

Evolution M Wave

Evolution of W-Wave patterns:

Evolution W Wave

Mutation - change of the dynamic pattern, which then moves to another wave family. Mutation of M-Wave patterns:

Mutation M in W

Mutation of W-Wave patterns:

Mutation W in M

Note: Prediction algorithm considers that a mutation results in the youngest shape of the evolution, and the evolution/mutation counter is aware of the possible nonsequential mutation/evolution. For example, mutation in the middle and senior shape. This is achieved by selecting specific values ​​in the bit-mask enum NamePattern (see MyCPattern.mqh). If you want to use the evolution/mutation counter - do not change enum NamePattern.


Indicator operation:

This indicator shows М & W Wave Patterns by Merrill and support/resistance levels on a chart. The indicator is recalculated on each new history bar (to save CPU time when rendering objects). The names of all objects are pseudo-random. The indicator calculates the predicted price movements based on the expectations of a private (serial) evolution/mutation of waves. The indicator includes a counter of pattern model efficiency.

FivePattern


Current version:

Test version 1.02:

Search engine, classic Zigzag;

Prediction model: level 0 (sequential evolution/mutation);

Model counter: level 0 (Algorithm: "I count only what I see, I don't know what was before...". Statistics is displayed after the 11th shape appears).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7050

TSI_CCI TSI_CCI

A TSI oscillator based on the values of the CCI technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the from of a colored cloud.

TSI_MACD_HTF TSI_MACD_HTF

The TSI_MACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

HullTrend HullTrend

The trend indicator is formed of a colored cloud of the Hull moving average and its averaging.

Exp_wlxBWWiseMan-2 Exp_wlxBWWiseMan-2

The Exp_wlxBWWiseMan-2 Expert Advisor is designed using the semaphore signal indicator wlxBWWiseMan-2.