How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 58
Very useful new feature was developed: All Messages.
Go to your Profile (top right corner of the page) - Publications (on the left side of new page opened) - All messages
and you will see all the messages/comments etc you made (besides, you can make a search).
I am having 1921 pages with all my messages/comments/posts on this forum so the search function is very usefull for me for example :)
how to create a signal for free in a real account
Aleksey Pak, 2016.02.19 14:04Signal based on the real account available only for paid subscription. Demo signals always free.
30 technical indicators in the MetaTrader 4 Web platform
"The new version of the MetaTrader 4 web platform features the full set of indicators for technical analysis. Now, web traders can use all the 30 analytical tools that are available in the MetaTrader 4 desktop version"
It was some question related to How To Understand Broker Allow EA so I think - it may be usefull for the majority of the traders:
How To Understand Broker Allow EA
Roberto Jacobs, 2016.02.29 04:06
Checking if trading is allowed for any Expert Advisors/scripts for the current account
Automated trading can be disabled at the trade server side. Sample check:
and two more links (for MT5 for now):
AccountInfoInteger
Account Properties
if the UAC (User Activity Control) system is enabled
If remote connection to a computer is used (RDP, Remote Desktop Protocol).
Windows 10 upgrade : what you should know !
Alain Verleyen, 2015.08.10 23:26
Hello All,
I am opening this topic to centralize all information about migrating to Windows 10. No much for now, but important points to be aware anyway.
Stay tuned...
P.S : Of course, only information related to MT4/MT5 will be reported here.
general question GBPNZDr
Trevor, 2016.03.02 20:44
Hello
Im very new at this, please can i ask what is the difference GBPNZDr and GBPNZD what does the r mean?
Regards
Trevor
general question GBPNZDr
Francis Dogbe, 2016.03.03 10:01its a suffix (r) which brokers use on the pair to determine the type of account you using to trade. It doesn't make any difference though same chart, same price same everything. You can ask your broker for more details on the ''r'' meaning.
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Simon Gniadkowski, 2013.07.24 10:18
How to post code on this forum . . .