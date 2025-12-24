CalendarSections

FGV Brazil Consumer Confidence

Country:
Brazil
BRL, Brazilian real
Source:
Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV)
Sector:
Consumer
Low N/D 8.2
1.3
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
The Consumer Confidence Index is published by the Brazilian Institute of Economics (IBRE) of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). It portrays consumers' sentiment and their expectations regarding: personal expenditures, savings accounts decisions, monthly expenses, the local economic situation, the household financial situation, the job prospects, the intention to buy durable goods and other data.

When the consumers are satisfied and optimistic about the future, they tend to spend more. When they are dissatisfied and pessimistic, the consumers spend less.

Consumer confidence research follows the respondents' sentiment with the objective of mapping their future spending and saving decisions, providing useful information in anticipating the direction of the economy in the short term.

The data collected come from a group of two thousand individuals, and the survey is carried out in seven of the main Brazilian capitals: Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, and Sao Paulo.

Consumer confidence has a strong impact on economic growth because it is possible to forecast the economy according to the data collected. A higher than expected value of the indicator can be considered as a positive sign for the Brazilian real quotes.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
N/D
8.2
1.3
Nov 2025
1.3
29.2
1.0
Oct 2025
1.0
36.1
1.3
Sep 2025
1.3
80.4
86.2
Aug 2025
86.2
63.5
86.7
Jul 2025
0.8
148.3
85.9
Jun 2025
85.9
-5.9
86.7
May 2025
1.9
-6.9
0.5
Apr 2025
0.5
81.8
0.7
Mar 2025
84.3
81.6
83.6
Feb 2025
83.6
86.5
86.2
Jan 2025
86.2
91.9
92.0
Dec 2024
92.0
93.6
95.6
Nov 2024
95.6
92.9
93.0
Oct 2024
93.0
89.1
93.7
Sep 2024
93.7
89.4
93.2
Aug 2024
93.2
91.1
92.9
Jul 2024
92.9
92.2
91.1
Jun 2024
91.1
92.3
89.2
May 2024
89.2
95.0
93.2
Apr 2024
93.2
93.3
91.3
Mar 2024
91.3
92.3
89.7
Feb 2024
89.7
92.0
90.8
Jan 2024
90.8
91.9
93.2
Dec 2023
93.7
92.8
93.0
Nov 2023
93.0
94.8
93.2
Oct 2023
93.2
98.0
97.0
Sep 2023
97.0
98.9
96.8
Aug 2023
96.8
93.3
94.8
Jul 2023
94.8
89.9
92.3
Jun 2023
92.3
87.1
88.2
May 2023
88.2
86.5
86.8
Apr 2023
86.8
85.4
87.0
Mar 2023
87.0
84.7
84.5
Feb 2023
84.5
86.5
85.8
Jan 2023
85.8
86.3
88.0
Dec 2022
88.0
86.5
85.3
Nov 2022
85.3
88.4
88.6
Oct 2022
88.6
85.9
89.0
Sep 2022
89.0
81.1
83.6
Aug 2022
83.6
78.8
79.5
Jul 2022
79.5
76.8
79.0
Jun 2022
79.0
76.5
75.5
May 2022
75.5
76.2
78.6
Apr 2022
78.6
75.4
74.8
Mar 2022
74.8
75.1
77.9
Feb 2022
77.0
74.3
74.1
Jan 2022
74.1
74.7
75.5
Dec 2021
75.5
75.1
74.9
Nov 2021
74.9
75.3
76.3
