Economic Calendar
FGV Brazil Consumer Confidence
|Low
|N/D
|8.2
|
1.3
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The Consumer Confidence Index is published by the Brazilian Institute of Economics (IBRE) of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). It portrays consumers' sentiment and their expectations regarding: personal expenditures, savings accounts decisions, monthly expenses, the local economic situation, the household financial situation, the job prospects, the intention to buy durable goods and other data.
When the consumers are satisfied and optimistic about the future, they tend to spend more. When they are dissatisfied and pessimistic, the consumers spend less.
Consumer confidence research follows the respondents' sentiment with the objective of mapping their future spending and saving decisions, providing useful information in anticipating the direction of the economy in the short term.
The data collected come from a group of two thousand individuals, and the survey is carried out in seven of the main Brazilian capitals: Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, and Sao Paulo.
Consumer confidence has a strong impact on economic growth because it is possible to forecast the economy according to the data collected. A higher than expected value of the indicator can be considered as a positive sign for the Brazilian real quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "FGV Brazil Consumer Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
