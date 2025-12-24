CalendarSections

S&P Global Brazil Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Brazil
BRL, Brazilian real
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Low 48.8 48.9
48.2
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
49.3
48.8
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
IHS Markit Ltd is a global provider of critical information, analysis and solutions to key industries and markets that stimulate economies around the world. It aims to provide financial and business information, analysis and solutions to companies that contract their services and governments, improving operational efficiency and providing solutions that lead to informed and reliable decisions.

IHS Markit publishes a worldwide business survey index called Purchasing Managers Index (PMI®). PMI is a weighted average calculated based on the statistical data of new orders, production, employment, supplier delivery times and input inventories.

IHS Markit is currently one of the most credible index providers around the world, used as a benchmark by central banks, financial markets and business decision makers, mainly due to their monthly indicators of updated economic trends, which are accurate and generally unique.

The monthly IHS Markit Brazil PMI – Industrial Sector survey is compiled using the information obtained from the questionnaire responses sent to purchasing managers at about 400 companies in the industrial sector. The research is consolidated by sector and by the number of employees in the companies, based on their contributions to GDP.

The responses collected are compared with the previous month and the results range from 0 to 100. This index reflects the conditions of the industrial sector; a reading above 50 indicates growth and can have a positive impact on the price of the Brazilian real.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Brazil Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
48.8
48.9
48.2
Oct 2025
48.2
47.2
46.5
Sep 2025
46.5
48.3
47.7
Aug 2025
47.7
50.6
48.2
Jul 2025
48.2
50.8
48.3
Jun 2025
48.3
51.6
49.4
May 2025
49.4
51.7
50.3
Apr 2025
50.3
50.8
51.8
Mar 2025
51.8
51.3
53.0
Feb 2025
53.0
51.1
50.7
Jan 2025
50.7
51.4
50.4
Dec 2024
50.4
51.4
52.3
Nov 2024
52.3
50.7
52.9
Oct 2024
52.9
50.5
53.2
Sep 2024
53.2
51.7
50.4
Aug 2024
50.4
53.6
54.0
Jul 2024
54.0
52.0
52.5
Jun 2024
52.5
53.5
52.1
May 2024
52.1
51.3
55.9
Apr 2024
55.9
50.2
53.6
Mar 2024
53.6
52.8
54.1
Feb 2024
54.1
51.6
52.8
Jan 2024
52.8
48.6
48.4
Dec 2023
48.4
49.0
49.4
Nov 2023
49.4
48.8
48.6
Oct 2023
48.6
49.6
49.0
Sep 2023
49.0
49.0
50.1
Aug 2023
50.1
47.2
47.8
Jul 2023
47.8
46.8
46.6
Jun 2023
46.6
45.7
47.1
May 2023
47.1
45.6
44.3
Apr 2023
44.3
48.1
47.0
Mar 2023
47.0
48.4
49.2
Feb 2023
49.2
45.8
47.5
Jan 2023
47.5
44.2
44.2
Dec 2022
44.2
47.5
44.3
Nov 2022
44.3
51.0
50.8
Oct 2022
50.8
51.5
51.1
Sep 2022
51.1
53.0
51.9
Aug 2022
51.9
54.1
54.0
Jul 2022
54.0
54.2
54.1
Jun 2022
54.1
53.1
54.2
May 2022
54.2
52.1
51.8
Apr 2022
51.8
51.0
52.3
Mar 2022
52.3
48.7
49.6
Feb 2022
49.6
48.8
47.8
Jan 2022
47.8
49.8
49.8
Dec 2021
49.8
50.8
49.8
Nov 2021
49.8
53.1
51.7
Oct 2021
51.7
54.1
54.4
