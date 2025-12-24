Economic Calendar
Brazil Consumer Price Index (CPI) s.a. m/m
|Low
|0.12%
|
0.07%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
0.12%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Consumer Price Index (CPI), s.a., m/m shows changes in prices for goods and services in the reported month compared to the previous month. Indicator values are seasonally adjusted. The index evaluates a basket of goods and services, which account for a larger share of household expenditures. CPI is one of the key measures of consumer sentiment and national inflation. CPI growth can be seen as positive for the Brazilian real quotes.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "Brazil Consumer Price Index (CPI) s.a. m/m" macroeconomic indicator.
