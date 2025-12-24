CalendarSections

Brazil Net Debt - Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Ratio

Country:
Brazil
BRL, Brazilian real
Source:
Central Bank of Brazil
Sector:
Government
Low N/D 65.1%
64.8%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
The Net Debt of the Public Sector (DLSP) corresponds to the indebtedness of the non-financial public sector, along with the Central Bank of Brazil. The non-financial public sector includes the direct administration of the federal government, states and municipalities. It also includes the indirect administrations, which are: the public social security system and the non-financial state enterprises of the federation, states and municipalities. The companies of the Petrobras Group and the Eletrobras Group are not included in this list of non-financial state-owned enterprises for calculation purposes of public net debt. The Central Bank is included in the calculation of the net public sector debt, because its results are directly linked to the National Treasury.

The General Government Gross Debt (DBGG) encompasses all committed debts of the federal government, state governments and municipal governments in the private sector, the public financial sector and indebtedness to the rest of the world. Also included are operations committed by the Central Bank with public securities. The DBGG is one of the main references for assessing the solvency condition of Brazil by the global classification agencies.

Debt/GDP ratio is the calculation of public debt, specifically the DLSP, in relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The lower the Debt/GDP ratio of an economy, the greater the output of goods and services and the probability of the profits being high enough to pay off the debt.

In practice, the greater the public debt of an economy, the greater the risk of default in a country, so higher than expected readings of the indicator may have a negative impact on the Brazilian currency.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Brazil Net Debt - Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Ratio" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
N/D
65.1%
64.8%
Sep 2025
64.8%
64.8%
64.2%
Aug 2025
64.2%
63.8%
63.7%
Jul 2025
63.7%
63.2%
62.9%
Jun 2025
62.9%
62.6%
62.0%
May 2025
62.0%
62.2%
61.7%
Apr 2025
61.7%
61.7%
61.6%
Mar 2025
61.6%
61.0%
61.4%
Feb 2025
61.4%
62.2%
60.8%
Jan 2025
60.8%
62.0%
61.1%
Dec 2024
61.1%
61.6%
61.2%
Nov 2024
61.2%
62.8%
62.1%
Oct 2024
62.1%
62.8%
62.4%
Sep 2024
62.4%
62.3%
62.0%
Aug 2024
62.0%
62.1%
61.9%
Jul 2024
61.9%
63.0%
62.2%
Jun 2024
62.2%
62.6%
62.2%
May 2024
62.2%
61.9%
61.2%
Apr 2024
61.2%
61.4%
61.1%
Mar 2024
61.1%
60.8%
60.9%
Feb 2024
60.9%
60.4%
60.0%
Jan 2024
60.0%
60.2%
60.8%
Dec 2023
60.8%
60.2%
59.5%
Nov 2023
59.5%
60.7%
60.0%
Oct 2023
60.0%
60.0%
Sep 2023
60.0%
59.9%
59.9%
Aug 2023
59.9%
60.4%
59.6%
Jul 2023
59.6%
59.7%
59.1%
Jun 2023
59.1%
57.8%
57.8%
May 2023
57.8%
57.5%
57.2%
Apr 2023
57.2%
57.6%
57.2%
Mar 2023
57.2%
56.8%
56.6%
Feb 2023
56.6%
56.6%
56.6%
Jan 2023
56.6%
57.2%
57.5%
Dec 2022
57.5%
57.4%
57.0%
Nov 2022
57.0%
58.9%
58.3%
Oct 2022
58.3%
58.1%
58.3%
Sep 2022
58.3%
57.6%
58.2%
Aug 2022
58.2%
58.3%
57.8%
Jun 2022
57.8%
59.9%
58.8%
May 2022
58.8%
59.2%
57.9%
Apr 2022
57.9%
58.9%
58.2%
Mar 2022
58.2%
56.7%
57.1%
Feb 2022
57.1%
56.5%
56.6%
Jan 2022
56.6%
57.8%
57.3%
Dec 2021
57.3%
57.3%
57.0%
Nov 2021
57.0%
57.3%
57.6%
Oct 2021
57.6%
57.3%
58.5%
Sep 2021
58.5%
58.2%
59.3%
Aug 2021
59.3%
62.5%
60.3%
1234
