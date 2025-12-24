IHS Markit Ltd is a global provider of critical information, analysis and solutions to key industries and markets that stimulate economies around the world. It aims to provide financial and business information, analysis and solutions to companies that contract their services and governments, improving operational efficiency and providing solutions that lead to informed and reliable decisions.

IHS Markit publishes a worldwide business survey index called Purchasing Managers Index (PMI®). The PMI is a weighted average calculated based on the statistical data of new orders, production, employment, supplier delivery times and input inventories.

IHS Markit is currently one of the most credible index providers around the world, used as a benchmark by central banks, financial markets and business decision makers, mainly due to their monthly indicators of updated economic trends, which are accurate and generally unique.

The monthly of IHS Markit Brazil PMI – Services Sector survey is based on information obtained from the questionnaire responses sent to purchasing managers in about 400 companies in the service sector. The research is consolidated by sector and by the number of employees in the companies, based on their contributions to GDP.

The responses collected are compared with the previous month and the results range from 0 to 100. This index reflects the conditions of the service sector; a reading above 50 indicates growth and can have a positive impact on the price of the Brazilian real.

Last values: