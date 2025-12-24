CalendarSections

S&P Global Brazil Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Brazil
BRL, Brazilian real
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Low 50.1 47.0
47.7
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
49.1
50.1
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
IHS Markit Ltd is a global provider of critical information, analysis and solutions to key industries and markets that stimulate economies around the world. It aims to provide financial and business information, analysis and solutions to companies that contract their services and governments, improving operational efficiency and providing solutions that lead to informed and reliable decisions.

IHS Markit publishes a worldwide business survey index called Purchasing Managers Index (PMI®). The PMI is a weighted average calculated based on the statistical data of new orders, production, employment, supplier delivery times and input inventories.

IHS Markit is currently one of the most credible index providers around the world, used as a benchmark by central banks, financial markets and business decision makers, mainly due to their monthly indicators of updated economic trends, which are accurate and generally unique.

The monthly of IHS Markit Brazil PMI – Services Sector survey is based on information obtained from the questionnaire responses sent to purchasing managers in about 400 companies in the service sector. The research is consolidated by sector and by the number of employees in the companies, based on their contributions to GDP.

The responses collected are compared with the previous month and the results range from 0 to 100. This index reflects the conditions of the service sector; a reading above 50 indicates growth and can have a positive impact on the price of the Brazilian real.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Brazil Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
50.1
47.0
47.7
Oct 2025
47.7
47.7
46.3
Sep 2025
46.3
47.8
49.3
Aug 2025
49.3
46.2
46.3
Jul 2025
46.3
48.4
49.3
Jun 2025
49.3
50.8
49.6
May 2025
49.6
53.3
48.9
Apr 2025
48.9
53.7
52.5
Mar 2025
52.5
48.8
50.6
Feb 2025
50.6
50.1
47.6
Jan 2025
47.6
52.6
51.6
Dec 2024
51.6
55.8
53.6
Nov 2024
53.6
56.7
56.2
Oct 2024
56.2
56.1
55.8
Sep 2024
55.8
54.8
54.2
Aug 2024
54.2
54.2
56.4
Jul 2024
56.4
52.7
54.8
Jun 2024
54.8
52.4
55.3
May 2024
55.3
50.7
53.7
Apr 2024
53.7
54.1
54.8
Mar 2024
54.8
56.7
54.6
Feb 2024
54.6
55.0
53.1
Jan 2024
53.1
50.5
50.5
Dec 2023
50.5
53.2
51.2
Nov 2023
51.2
52.4
51.0
Oct 2023
51.0
49.7
48.7
Sep 2023
48.7
50.5
50.6
Aug 2023
50.6
48.1
50.2
Jul 2023
50.2
52.3
53.3
Jun 2023
53.3
54.4
54.1
May 2023
54.1
57.0
54.5
Apr 2023
54.5
52.2
51.8
Mar 2023
51.8
49.1
49.8
Feb 2023
49.8
52.5
50.7
Jan 2023
50.7
49.2
51.0
Dec 2022
51.0
53.2
51.6
Nov 2022
51.6
58.2
54.0
Oct 2022
54.0
51.8
51.9
Sep 2022
51.9
51.2
53.9
Aug 2022
53.9
52.5
55.8
Jul 2022
55.8
62.8
60.8
Jun 2022
60.8
56.5
58.6
May 2022
58.6
61.9
60.6
Apr 2022
60.6
59.9
58.1
Mar 2022
58.1
57.3
54.7
Feb 2022
54.7
55.4
52.8
Jan 2022
52.8
51.5
53.6
Dec 2021
53.6
48.5
53.6
Nov 2021
53.6
56.2
54.9
Oct 2021
54.9
56.3
54.6
